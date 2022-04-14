Coachella 2022: So you can see Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and more… totally free | Music

Millions of festival lovers will be able to enjoy the next two weekends of one of the most popular events on American soil: Coachella. After canceling its 2020 and 2021 editions, the organization has prepared a comeback in style with a LIVE and totally FREE broadcast of the show held at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio California.

The official channel of the festival in Youtube It will offer not only the performances of the main headlining artists but also backstage moments, exclusive interviews and everything that is cooking on the stages of Coachella 2022 including the VIP party.

Have you ever had the opportunity to enjoy Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia, The Weeknd… at home (or wherever you are)? What if we add to these gigantic artists the spectacular names of Anitta, Nathy Peluso, Karol G, Carly Rae Jepsen, Nicki Nicole and Finneas?

As explained by the Coachella 2022 festival, the Youtube broadcast of the event will take place in three different transmissions with simultaneous shows. Everything will start next Friday, April 15 at 00:00 (at the start of April 16) according to the initial schedules still subject to change.

The shows can be followed from the official Coachella YouTube channel on any device and within the YouTube Music app. There they will have the possibility to choose between three broadcasts, in addition to accessing exclusive content with interviews with bands and artists.

On the weekend of April 22-24, users will have the opportunity to access the Coachella Curated section: “a section that will delve into different stories of the main names of the cartel. From live performances, commentaries, mini documentaries and more, The broadcast will give fans the opportunity to discover new artists.”

Among the poster we can read the names of three artists from our country: Paco Osuna, Miane and Cariño. Spain will also be present!

It will be the return in style of the festival that has been making waves since its first edition in 1999. In fact, tickets for the first weekend are completely sold out. If you’re in the United States and don’t want to experience it via YouTube, you can still get tickets for the second weekend.