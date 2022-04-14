Coachella 2022, from Billie Eilish to Maneskin: here are the artists who will play on the stages of the Californian festival

The Coachella 2022 is about to begin. From 15 to 17 April, and then repeated from 22 to 24 April, in the immense Empire Polo Grounds in Indio several stages will be set up, where concerts by the coolest musical artists of the moment will follow one another. It will be a very rich edition, also due to the 2-year stop due to Covid, where music of all kinds will be celebrated, from pop to electronics, from rock to rap.

Great absent on stage will be Kanye West who, perhaps due to his mental health, has given up. He will take his place as headliner The Weekndalready at the third participation in the Coachella. Also present Billie Eilishfresh from the success of the last album Happier than ever and the Oscar with No Time to Diefor Best Original Song together with his brother, who will perform at the Festival even without Billiewith his eponymous solo project. Harry Styles will be on the main stage on April 15th and 22nd, where, together with the already famous hits, he will present his new single live, As it waswhich precedes the release of the new album to be released on May 20, Harry’s House.

On the stage of the Californian desert will also wave a bit of the tricolor flag thanks to Måneskin, who have been moving to Los Angeles for a while now. For them, who recently showed their closeness to Ukraine with a song, it will be the culmination of an incredible period that shows no signs of stopping. Also Mika will play al Coachella for the first time, where it will broadcast good vibes with its sought-after pop. The Coachella will mark the live return of Stromaethat with the last record, Multitude, which arrived 9 years after the previous one, did not disappoint. Also highly anticipated Phoebe Brigdgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat And Anittathe first Brazilian artist to reach the top of the global chart of Spotify with the hit Envolver.