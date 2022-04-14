City-Real Madrid: Von Trier vs. Spielberg

Hello. Real Madrid’s rival in their Champions League semi-final will be Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. It will be the clash between Lars Von Trier and Steven Spielberg, between dogma cinema (you will not deny us the wisdom of the parallelism) and block buster quality, Oscar hoarder. Von Trier, who also has quality but little substance in the history of mass cinema, is praised by a critic that exalts him to laughable extremes. Spielberg is frequently reviled by the same criticism on account of his commercial nature and the allegedly inane way of understanding the seventh art. Everyone knows who Spielberg is, half the planet loves him and the whole planet envies him, but he has one thing: he doesn’t propose. Von Trier, on the other hand, proposes an outrage, and the exegetes unravel to exhaustion the shot of a fox that suddenly speaks and says to the camera “Reality mutates”. Spielberg’s shots haven’t been as talked about, but the guy has had to take to the stage at the Kodak Theater to collect statuettes with exhausting frequency. The only thing that spoils the simile a bit is the amount of dough that our soccer fan Von Trier has, much higher in this case than that held by Spielberg.

To make it to the semis, Guardiola-Trier, or Von Guardiola if you prefer, had to eliminate Atlético de Madrid, and they did so thanks to De Bruyne’s goal in the first leg and yesterday’s goalless draw at the Wanda. It was an intense game, run over and ugly ethically and aesthetically. When Atleti, clearly too late, had managed to put the citizens, ruined his own effort because of his legendary propensity for anger. The quarrelsome tendency of his players wasted all his efforts. The goat knocks down the mountain, and since it compulsively does so, it does not notice what it leaves below, on the plain, which in this case was the possibility of success. What a way to palm for not knowing how to avoid the temptation of the mythical (excuse me) macarrismo of him.

“Heart without prize,” says Marca. Too much heart, Willy DeVille sang, or too much warrior ardor, or find all the euphemisms you want. Felipe completely lost his mind at the most inopportune moment (what a player this is) and dropped his leg against Foden, earning himself the second yellow card in all fairness. By the time the referee showed it to him, the brawl was already at an all-time high. The rehearsed theatrical mannerisms of Pep’s footballers, who wherever he goes leaves a trail of harassment of the referees and grooming on the field, also played an important role. Hunger and the desire to eat came together, or in other words the propensity to shake and the sublimated shakeable condition. Savic took a fraudulently suffering Foden off the field, and the brawl took place when it was least convenient for Atleti… despite the fact that it was Atleti who unleashed it. There are atavisms that have no remedy.

Marca says that there was also trouble in the tunnel, and there are images that prove it. The side of the infinite consonants in a row almost disjointed, launching a filardo, or maybe it was just a hysterical nod. Savic, who had pulled Grealish by the hair, was after him like a maddened bull. What a guy this Savic, too. We have seen him in each and every installment of Mission Impossible, he always tortures someone who then takes off his mask and turns out to be someone else and kills him in a central European tunnel. He doesn’t usually have a name for his character, and the actor who plays him gets lost in a bland list of references in the end credits. But he appears in all.

Despite the usual philocholism of the Madrid sports press, the cover of Marca is honest, reviewing the shame of the mattress performance. We will refrain, considering them insulting, and we try not to fall into that, the comments that the English tabloids dedicate today to Simeone’s boys. If we analyzed those covers today, tomorrow we would go to prison for accomplices of a hate crime.

Cholo’s subtle reference to Guardiola amuses us: “Those who have a great lexicon praise you with contempt.” Welcome to the world of “athletes”, Cholo, and we say the same to that Madrid mattress press that laughed thanks to Santpedor when they affected Real Madrid. Guardiola, the king of the most convoluted provocation, no longer likes him so much periomattress.

Thus, instead, he pretends that nothing has happened, and the philocholism Here it reaches blood glucose concentrations that are frankly harmful to health. This is how Gil and Cerezo want the covers, although we are left at the expense of what the Athletic Front decides in terms of meeting (or not) with the players of the first red and white team to read them the primer.

“Very little was missing,” reads the cover of As, which, however, does not make a single mention of the blushing final mess, lest this not be liked in the offices of Wanderers. In its upper box, we are told about the “assured” renewal of Modric, and what can we do about it but rejoice and praise the Lord in the heights (in the heights the Lord, we have stayed at the level of the grass where Luka distilled the penultimate drops of excellence with that pass with the outside that cemented Madrid’s comeback, or Chelsea’s anti-comeback).

For the rest, in the cataculé press there is talk of the match of the Consolation Tournament for Middle Brothers that Barça is playing tonight, which aspires to reach the semifinals of said cookie tournament. It won’t be easy, as we already know that Eintracht is a much better team than Chelsea. Good luck to the xavineta and its illustrious passengers.

Have a good day.