Chris Rock, after the slapgate: record sales for his shows and an unexpected confession: “If they pay me, I’ll talk”

Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars continues to have unforeseen repercussions from old statements by Jada Pinkett Smith that are resignified after the scandal, to the questions that the Academy will have to answer for future awards. However, if there was an aspect that could be foreseen, that is the economic one.

While Smith’s career is suffering the consequences of his televised physical assault, Rock’s is having its best moment. After it was reported that the tickets for his tour ego-death they had sold out after the “slapgate”, now the comedian is considering the possibility of giving uan interview and the figure he would receive would be in the millions. Among the drivers who are considered to interview him, there are two names that sound strong: Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Host Chris Rock, left, reacts after being punched onstage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The version of an imminent discharge of the actor, who shortly after the event limited himself to saying that he was “processing”it was later learned that at another stop on his tour he told the audience: “I’m fine, I have a full show and I’ll talk about this if they pay me” declared and made a joke: “Life is beautiful. I have regained my hearing”.

“His comedy tour is now sold out months in advance and added more dates thanks to increased demand”, they reported in The Mirror. This would result in a profit of two and a half million dollars.

Will Smith’s career is going through its worst moment

For his part, Smith received bleak news regarding his professional life. The first blow of the episode at the Oscars was the suspension of production fast and loose, the Netflix movie he was going to star in.

According to what was communicated by the portal The Hollywood Reporter, the film lost its director, David Leitch, a week before the delivery of the Academy Awards, but for other reasons. The director decided due to scheduling conflictswithdraw from the project to direct FallGuy, film with Ryan Gosling at the helm that will begin production in August.

Although Netflix, which in 2017 premiered Brightthe film by David Ayer starring Smithhad begun the search for a replacement for Leitch, after what happened at the Oscars it was decided to suspend the project indefinitely. “They quietly put him off their priority list,” the post reported. Fast and Loose portrays the life of a criminal who loses his memory after being attacked and gradually recovers fragments of his history and his true identity.

“Netflix, understandably, I wasn’t sure I was going to move onbut it is not clear if the project will be done with another actor and director”, he added. The Hollywood Reporter.

Will Smith insulting Chris Rock at the Oscars

Also, the Antoine Fuqua drama for Apple TV+, emancipation, also starring Smith, had its premiere planned for this year, but the streaming platform has not yet announced the exact date and the promotion of the feature film will be a great inconvenience since the Oscar winner would not be planning a comeback any time soon.

On the other hand, the production of bad Boys 4, the new installment of the famous saga that has Smith and Martin Lawrence at the helmalso suffered a setback. The actor had received 40 pages of the script, but now the project is stopped.

Jada Pinkett Smith confessed that she never wanted to marry the actor

Days ago, old statements by the actor’s wife resurfaced, specifically about their wedding day and, since Will attacked Rock for defending her from a joke by the comedian, Jada’s words took on particular relevance.

In 2018, on the Smith family show, Red Table Talk,the actress confessed that she never wanted to marry Will: “They forced me and it was horrible,” she said, with her husband present.

After the incident with Chris Rock, Will Smith went partying The Grosby Group

Jada confessed to crying all the way down the aisle. She “she was under a lot of pressure, I was a young actress, I was pregnant and I didn’t know what to do, but I never wanted to get married.” confirmed Pinkett Smith, who at that time was in the sweet expectation of her first child, Jaden.

The actress turned to her mother Adrienne, who was also on the show, and blamed her for her discomfort. “We did it because ‘Gammy’ [el apodo que Jada le puso a su mamá] I was crying. It was as if she told us: ‘you have to get married’ “, large.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

“I was so upset because I had to get married that I ran down the fucking aisle crying.” Will, on the other hand, said that marriage was something he wanted very much, and that his experience was different. “Since I was five years old I imagined what my family would be like, There wasn’t a day in my life that I didn’t want to be married and with a family,” he declared after listening to his wife.

Will and Jada were married on December 31, 1997. in Baltimore, Maryland, and the following year Jaden, now 23, was born. In 2000, the couple welcomed Willow, now 21.