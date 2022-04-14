Chris Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War: trailer and release date

The renowned Guardians of the Galaxy actor returns to science fiction in this Amazon Original Movie. Time travel and aliens are part of the chosen formula for success. It will reach?

Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood’s spoiled stars with hits like Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy. In this case, the actor decided to participate in an interesting project of amazon: The Tomorrow War, a science fiction movie that meets all the conditions of the genre to stand out in the catalog of the streaming platform. Today they presented the trailer for the film.

Chris Pratt stars in The Tomorrow War

The trailer advances the plot and shows one of Pratt’s own characteristics: his humor. The actor has a wit that makes him stand out among the performers of his generation. That quality was surely one of those that seduced amazon to add it to the project. Plus? The action sequences are perfectly done with compelling VFX and a sense of tragedy accompanying the humans in this war for survival.

The synopsis for the film reads “The world is shocked by the arrival of a group of time travelers from 2051 with an urgent message. Within 30 years humanity will lose a war against an enemy that is not of this world. The only hope is that soldiers and civilians travel to the future to fight. Among those chosen is school teacher and family man Dan Forester. Determined to save the future for his daughter, he teams up with a brilliant scientist and his father to rewrite the fate of the planet.“.

The protagonists of the film are JK Simmons, Yvonne Strahovsky, Betty Gilpin and Seychelle Gabriel. The Tomorrow War It will arrive on Amazon on July 2.