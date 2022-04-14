Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson will star in Amazon’s new comedy Red One

Rarely are we going to be able to see two beasts of the stature of Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson in front of the cameras to be able to star together in a comedy. The new film of Jake Casdan for Amazon it will have Captain America and Black Adam in its ranks to be the main face of this work of which we hardly know anything, beyond that It will be released, it seems, in 2023. Deadline has been the one who has announced, exclusively, that the work will be shot this year and will be an adventure that will take viewers to explore a totally new universe within the genre.

From Jumanji to Red One

Jake Kasdan is expert in combining action, adventure, comedy and also present new worlds, since he is responsible for the movies of Jumanji, which have been a success at the box office and have also worked tremendously well in critics. The script run at the hands of Chris Morgan, who has signed fast and furiousso we are guaranteed that we will have a mainstream product from cover to cover with two luxury actors and with some action sequences to take our hats off, we have no doubt about it.

The bad thing, yes, is that we will see all this in 2023 if there is no delay involvedbecause you already know that these days it is normal for there to be certain movements in the premieres due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amazon Studios be the one behind Red One, which of course seeks to be, at least that’s how we read it, the Red Alert of Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson. Although it will be difficult for Amazon to repeat success without Ryan Reynolds is present in the project (you cannot ask for everything). Projects accumulate for The Rock, it’s even hard to understand where he gets the time for so much blockbuster.

Source.