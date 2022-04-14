Chivas vs. Monterrey live online via Claro Sports, Affizionados, Telemundo and Blim TV by Liga MX | where they broadcast the pending match | Lineups | Today’s matches | VIDEO | Angel Zaldivar’s goal | SPORT-TOTAL

Chivas from Guadalajara Y Monterey the faces are seen this Wednesday, April 13 for the pending match of the 12th day of the Clausura de la MX League 2022 at the omnilife stadium. The match will be broadcast by Claro Sports, Affizionados and Blim TV signals. Find out what time they play, possible lineups, history, where to watch it online and more about this important commitment. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find the minute by minute with all the incidents in real time.

GOAL BY ANGEL ZALDÍVAR

CONFIRMED LINEUPS

CHIVAS-MONTERREY: ONLINE TRANSMISSION

WHEN DO CHIVAS VS. MONTERREY

The duel for the 12th date of the Liga MX Clausura between Chivas de Guadalajara and Monterrey will be played this Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Omnilife stadium.

The ‘Rebaño’ arrives from equaling 1-1 on the visit with Toluca at the Nemesio Díez stadium for the 13th date of the Mexican League, the Chivas went ahead on the scoreboard in the 68th minute thanks to the goal of José Juan Macías, however, In the last minute of the match, Leonardo Fernández leveled the score and the points would be shared.

This result placed Chiva in 14th place, leaving them out of any chance to fight for the Clausura 2022 title.

On the other hand, the Rayados got an important victory against Santos Laguna with one man less. The ‘hero’ of the day for Monterrey was Luis Romo, who scored the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute.

WHAT TIME DOES CHIVAS PLAY VS. MONTERREY

The match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Monterrey is scheduled to be played starting at 8:05 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important match.

Mexico: 8:05 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:05 p.m.

Colombia: 8:05 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:05 p.m.

Venezuela: 9:05 p.m.

Chile: 9:05 p.m.

Argentina: 10:05 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:05 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:05 p.m.

Brazil: 10:05 p.m.

CHANNELS TO SEE CHIVAS VS. MONTERREY

The meeting between Chivas de Guadalajara and Monterrey for the match pending on the 12th date of Liga MX will be broadcast by the signals of Marca Claro, Claro Sports, Afizzionados and Blim TV for all of Mexico and South America, however, if you are in the United States United, you can see this great game through the channels of Universo and Telemundo. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.

CHIVAS VS. MONTERREY, HISTORY

2021 | Monterrey 0-0 Chivas for Liga MX.

2021 | Monterrey 1-2 Chivas for Liga MX.

2020 | Chivas 3-1 Monterrey for Liga MX.

2020 | Chivas 1-1 Monterrey for Liga MX.

2019 | Monterrey 1-1 Chivas for Liga MX.

2019 | Chivas 0-2 Monterrey for Liga MX.

2018 | Monterrey 2-4 Chivas for Liga MX.

2018 | Chivas 1-2 Monterrey for Liga MX.

2017 | Monterrey 4-1 Chivas for Liga MX.

2017 | Monterrey 1-2 Chivas for Liga MX.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS OF CHIVAS VS. MONTERREY

goats: Guidiño, Brizuela, Mier, Olivas, Ponce, Angulo, Beltrán, Flores, Pérez, Alvarado and Macías.

Guidiño, Brizuela, Mier, Olivas, Ponce, Angulo, Beltrán, Flores, Pérez, Alvarado and Macías. Monterey: Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Sebastian Vegas, Cesar Montes, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortiz, Arturo Gonzalez, Luis Romo, Maximiliano Meza; Joel Campbell and Rogelio Funes Mori.