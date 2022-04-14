Challenges and missions of Fortnite Season 2 – Week 4: all the solutions and rewards

The challenges Y missions of the week 4 of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 They are available from 04/14/2022. Here we help you to successfully complete each challenge Y mission from Fortnite of this batch. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale We tell you how to complete all these challenges and missions:

Challenges and missions of Week 4 of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3

Fly through the air with a Jet Pack

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must use a Thruster to move a total of 100 meters flying through the air. We can find them in OI Airships in wall lockers, and for sale by the following characters:

These characters sell Boosters

Character #3 – The Visitor : Launch pad.

: Launch pad. Character #4 – The Scientist : Synapse Station.

: Synapse Station. Character #9 – Comesesos : It travels between the center of the map and Los Jonesys, following a pre-established route.

: It travels between the center of the map and Los Jonesys, following a pre-established route. Character #10 – Manes Marauder : The Jonesys (Randomly spawns in the northwestmost building.)

: The Jonesys (Randomly spawns in the northwestmost building.) Character #12 – Cuddling Team Leader: Sweetheart Camp (Randomly spawns in the big building with the pink roof).

Deal damage to opponents with a harvesting tool

We hit a knocked down enemy with the pickaxe

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 75 points of damage to enemies hitting them with the pickaxe. This is very simple if we hit enemies with the beak that we have knocked down and are crawling on the ground, defenseless.

Visit gas stations with a Battle Bus

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must visit a total of three gas stations while riding an Armored Battle Bus. We leave you a map that includes both the locations of the Armored Battle Buses and all the gas stations on the island:

Armored Battle Bus locations, and (in blue) gas station locations

Manage to stay in the air for several seconds after being attacked with a Shock Grenade

We spend several seconds in the air after being blown away by the effect of a Shock Grenade

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must be a total of three seconds in the air under the effects of a Shock Grenade. The name of the challenge makes it seem like a very confusing task when it is something very simple; just throw a Shock Grenade at our feet to accumulate three or more seconds of time in the air with its impulse / anti-gravity effect. We remind you that Shock Grenades are found randomly, on the ground, or in chests. Some characters, like Mancake in Hot Reels, sell Shock Grenades.

Some characters, like Mancake, sell Shock Grenades

Eliminate IO Forces in a single match

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in the same Solo, Duos, Trios or Squads game, we must eliminate a total of three members of the Imagined Order any. This is relatively easy if we go to the active war zone (represented with a red name), or if we visit any IO Airship, or zones such as The Fortress, or Control Cavern. In any of these places we will find many OI Guards to eliminate.

We will find OI Forces at these points on the map. As the season progresses some of these locations will no longer be occupied by the IO

Catch or collect a Thermal Fish

We caught a Thermal Fish

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, we must fish or collect a Thermal Fish of any type. The Thermal Fish that are available during this season, and how to obtain them by fishing are the following:

Purple and orange thermal fish: gives us thermal vision. It is found everywhere. Green thermal fish: gives us thermal vision. It is found in forest areas. silver thermal fish: gives us thermal vision. It is found in desert areas. Requires a professional fishing rod. Raven Thermal Fish: gives us thermal vision. It is found in coastal areas. Requires professional fishing rod. Red and green thermal fish: gives us thermal vision. It is found in forest areas.

Thermal Fish can only be obtained by fishing at fishing spots (circles with fish at random places in the water). To fish them, and it depends on their type, we will need a fishing rod, a professional fishing rod or a harpoon weapon that we must use at fishing points “aiming” and “shooting”. done this, we must wait for something to biteand press “shot” again to see what has stung.

Map with the most different fishing areas of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3

Since the quest asks us to “catch or collect” a Thermal Fish, another possible way to complete it is simply picking one up from the ground that another player has caught, or opening fridges/freezers that we will see at multiple points on the map such as gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants throughout the island.

Accept a contract on a contract board within 30 seconds of landing

We accept a contract on a contract board

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in the same game of any game mode, You must accept a contract on a contract board within 30 seconds of landing on the island.. These are their locations:

All reward board locations to ask for contracts in Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3

complete these Week 4 challenges and missions of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3 allows us to obtain experience with which to level up, obtain battle stars and so go unlocking things battle pass.