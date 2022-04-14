Cardi B offers to pay for funerals of Bronx fire victims | The World | D.W.

Cardi B has offered to pay for the burial costs of the 17 people who died in a fire that swept through a New York City building.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the Grammy-winning rapper has offered financial aid to fire victims in the Bronx, where she grew up.

Many of the victims had ties to The Gambia, and the families of several of the victims planned to bury them in their West African homeland. Cardi B has agreed to pay the repatriation costs of the victims who will be buried in The Gambia, the mayor’s office said.

pain in the bronx

“I am so proud to be from the Bronx and have many family and friends who still live and work there. So when I heard about the fire and all the victims, I knew I had to do something to help,” Cardi B said in a statement.

“I cannot imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burial of their loved ones will help them move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The fire, which was the deadliest in New York City in three decades, was caused by a heating defect, according to authorities.

EL(ap, NY Mayor’s Office)