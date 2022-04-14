Cannes Film Festival 2022: the return of David Cronenberg, the landing of Tom Cruise and the David Lynch film that never existed

The Cannes Film Festival wants to regain its pre-pandemic glow for its 75th. edition with a return to its traditional month of realization, May. This year, the Côte d’Azur film buff will be held between May 17 and 28. And, judging by the lineup of its official competition, the most prestigious in the world –which became known in part, promoting suspenseful announcements– it may be one of its most memorable.

For now, while waiting for the composition of the jury and the parallel samples to be known, the intrigue around the most anticipated film in the announcement was resolved, one that would mark the return of David Lynch, but that, contrary to rumours, indeed does not exist. Director of Twin Peaks He had already clarified that he is not working on a film project with Laura Dern, as was believed, and Thierry Fremáux’s announcement finished closing the doubts. Lynch said in a recent interview for Entertainment Weekly He doesn’t even have any projects underway. He hinted that there may be a surprise at Cannes, although it will not be his responsibility.

The powerful official selection of films that will compete for the Palme d’Or includes premieres by four directors who have already won this award in previous editions. The Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda will present broker, the romanian director Christian Mungiu will be present with NMR, Swedish Ruben Ostlund will premiere Triangle of Sadness and the Belgian brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will compete with Tori and Lokita. Another of the great names highlighted in this selection is David Cronenbergwho will aspire to the award with crimes of the future, film starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, for which an appropriately terrifying trailer has already been released. Neon, the film’s distributor, released a first trailer for the film, with a high visual impact. Set in a near future where pain does not exist, the story shows a humanity that has learned to evolve biologically to adapt to the changes of this new world. Director James Gray carry Armageddon Time, while the locals Arnaud Desplechin (Frere et soeur) Y Claire Dennis (stars at noon) will present their new films.

Festival delegate general Thierry Fremaux, left, applauds as festival president Pierre Lescure smiles during a press conference to announce the Cannes film festival’s lineup for the upcoming 75th edition Francois Mori – AP

The rest of the creators who will compete in the official selection are Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Tarik Saleh, Lucas Dhont, Park Chan-wook, Jerzy Skolimowski, Ali Abbasi, Saeed Roustaee, Mario Martone, Kelly Reichardt and the Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov, whose works They had already been screened at the event in two other editions. They are the 18 directors – this year, only three are women – selected among the 2000 films received by the organizers to be considered for the competition.

There are no Latin American films in competition for the highest award. At the moment, the Ibero-American presence is limited to the film Sunday and the fog, by Costa Rican Ariel Escalante, which can be seen in the section a certain look.

Out of competition, the festival will watch, as it usually does, the great stars and artists of Hollywood, with the screening of the new film by filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, the biopic of Elvis, which is the Australian director’s first film since The Great Gatsby in 2013. On the other hand, the production planned for the opening of the festival on May 17 will be Z, from Michel Hazanavicius, a horror comedy that combines cinema and zombies. It will also pass through La Croisette Tom Cruisewhich will receive a tribute taking advantage of the fact that it stars in another of the films that can be seen out of competition, Top Gun: Maverick, from Joseph Kosinski.

First-time filmmakers making their Cannes debut include Chie Hayakawa with Plan 75Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret with Les PiresSaim Sadiq with JoylandLola Quivoron with RodeoMaksim Nakaonechnyi with ButterflyVision and Alexandru Belc with Metronom. In addition, American actress Riley Keough will present her directorial debut with Beasta production that he co-directed with Gina Gammell.