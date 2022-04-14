Cannes 2022: Official selection and details of the 75th edition

After a couple of tumultuous years for the Cannes Film Festival, this 2022 it seems that everything will return to normal. The French contest will take place from May 17 to 28 and has already presented the 18 films that will make up the Official Selection, as well as others that will be presented throughout the festival.

Among the filmmakers who will have works in the 2002 Cannes Official Selection are Palme d’Or winners such as Hirokazu Kore-eda, Cristian Mungiu, Ruben Ostlund and the Dardenne brothers. Additionally, the list of others who will compete also includes James Gray, Claire Denis, Park Chan-wook, Kelly Reichardt, Jerzy Skolimowski, and David Cronenberg.

As we have already reported, Tom Cruise will receive a tribute and present Top Gun: Maverick. In addition, Cannes 2022 will also have the world premiere of ElvisBaz Luhrmann’s film about the music icon starring Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

It has not yet been announced which film will open the festival.

Cannes 2022 Official Selection

In competition Cannes 2022

Les Amandiers (Directed by Valeria Bruni Tedeschi)

Holy Spider (Dir. Ali Abbasi)

Crimes Of The Future (Dir. David Cronenberg)

Stars At Noon (Director Claire Denis)

Frère Et Soeur (Dir. Arnaud Desplechin)

Tori And Lokita (Dirs. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne)

Armageddon Time (Dir. James Gray)

Close (Dir. Lukas Dhont)

Broker (Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda)

RMN (Director Cristian Mungiu)

Triangle Of Sadness (Dir. Ruben Ostlund)

Showing Up (Dir. Kelly Reichardt)

Decision To Leave (Dir. Park Chan-wook)

Nostalgia (Dir. Mario Martone)

Tchaikovsky’s Wife (Dir. Kirill Serebrennikov)

Boy From Heaven (Dir. Tarik Saleh)

Leila’s Brothers (Dir. Saeed Roustaee)

Eo (Dir. Jerzy Skolimowski)

Un Certain Regard, Cannes 2022

Les Pires (Dirs. Lisa Akoka, Romane Gueret)

Burning Days (Dir. Emin Alper)

Metronom (Dir. Alexandru Belc)

All The People I’ll Never Be (Dir. Davy Chou)

Sick Of Myself (Dir. Kristoffer Borgli)

Domingo And The Mist (Dir. Ariel Escalante Meza)

Plan 75 (Director Hayakawa Chie)

Beast (dir. Riley Keough, Gina Gammell)

Corsage (Directed by Marie Kreutzer)

Butterfly Vision (Dir. Maksym Nakonechnyi)

The Silent Twins (Dir. Agnieszka Smoczyńska)

The Stranger (Dir. Thomas M. Wright)

Joyland (Dir. Saim Sadiq)

Rodeo (Directed by Lola Quivoron)

Godland (Dir. Hlynur Palmason)

Cannes Premiere

We Frangins (Dir. Rachid Bouchareb)

Nightfall (Dir. Marco Bellocchio)

Dodo (Dir. Panos H Koutras)

Irma Vep (series) (Dir. Olivier Assayas)

Out of Competition

Z (Comme Z) (Dir. Michel Hazanavicius)

Top Gun: Maverick (Dir. Joseph Kosinski)

Elvis (Dir. Baz Luhrmann)

November (Dir. Cédric Jimenez)

Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Dir. George Miller)

Mascarade (Dir. Nicolas Bedos)

midnight functions

Hunt (Dir. Lee Jung-Jae)

Moonage Daydream (Dir. Brett Morgen)

Fumer Fait Tousser (Dir. Quentin Dupieux)

special functions

All That Breathes (Dir. Shaunak Sen)

The Natural History Of Destruction (Dir. Sergei Loznitsa)

Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind (Dir. Ethan Coen)