“Can you get him for that fucking role, please?”

Okay, yes: Hugh Jackman is Wolverine, and we knew it from the first minute he appeared in ‘X-Men’. But the original Wolverine from the comics is rather small, it is not very seasoned and it looks like a continuous hangover. And everything seems to indicate that with the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the best-known mutant of Charles Xavier’s X-Men will have a new face… And a new type of body.

a magical choice

marvel fans they have not stopped until they find their dream cast for the different members of the X-Men, ranging from Ralph Fiennes for Professor X to Emily Blunt as Jean Grey. And a name is repeated over and over again in these dream deals: Daniel Radcliffe as the Canadian mutant of adamantium claws. If you are not very into comics, we refer to Wolverine, of course.

The rumor has reached Sandra Bullock, who in an interview with It’s Gone Viral promoting ‘The Lost City’ wondered why it hadn’t happened yet. The truth is another, according to Radcliffe: nobody has asked him and it’s all just speculation on twitter. That hasn’t stopped Bullock from taking a crack at Marvel.

Wolverine, people, can you get him for the fucking part, please? Just do it. Stop being silly and people having to ask in the press junkets. Just sign him up.

We do not know if Kevin Feige has seen the interview and has opened his eyes, but the truth is that, just as the public continues to clamor for the appearance of John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic, Radcliffe is increasingly requested in Marvel’s new X-Men. There are rumours, yes, that indicate that before the change, Hugh Jackman You’ll still have one last chance to say goodbye of one of the most important roles of his life, either in ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ or in ‘Deadpool 3’.

We just hope that if the fans’ dreams don’t come true, don’t pull out your nails. Snikt!