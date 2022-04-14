Camila Cabello’s looks for the cover of a Mexican magazine

Singer Camila Hair once again dazzled his followers with his outfits of impact. This time she stars in the cover page April of the Mexican edition of the elle magazine and announced it with a short but significant message: “I love you Mexico”, accompanying the carousel that opens with an image where she wears a dress, hat and precious heart-shaped earrings, Chopard.

The interpreter of Havana gave an interview in which he spoke mainly about his new album, “Family”which will launch the first days of April, but also expressed his love for our country and Cuba (his father is Mexican and his mother Cuban), and confessed an awakening of his passion for fashion.

“Last year, when I was alone in Brooklyn writing for my new album, I began to expand my mind and try new things. styles with the make-upthe hairstyle and even follow Fashion designers On Instagram. I fell in love with vintage clothing stores, which inspired me to want to adorn myself and returned my love for fashion”, expressed to Elle.

Camila Cabello’s looks in Elle magazine

In the cover page He wears a total Saint Laurent look, where he wears a checked blazer with flap pockets, a basic piece in our closet for the whole year 2022, which he accompanied with striking royal blue gloves that elevate the look.



Photo: Instagram @elle_mexico

another one of his outfits It’s perfect for spring and it’s signed by Gucci. Camila She wears a floral print dress with lace sleeves, which she accessorizes with an accessory we love: a beige cowboy hat.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

The outfits more colorful than the singer of Bam Bam for elle magazine They were a short tunic-type dress by Fendi, where intense pink stood out, one of the favorite colors of the season, and a look by Coach with a coat in a beautiful shade of lilac, which she combined with green platform sandals by Versace and a ring. Chopard butterfly-shaped blue.



Photos: Instagram @camila_cabello

The look that had in the main pieces the sophistication of neutral tones was made up of a two-tone jumpsuit by Salvatore Ferragamo and high pointed shoes, in patent leather, with crystal details, by Jimmy Choo.



Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

Camila Hair She wore her hair loose with a careless parting in the middle, and a natural makeup with nude lips and a look highlighted by shadows with faint reddish tones, made by the makeup artist Patrick Ta, who is not the first time that he is in charge of doing her makeup.

The styling of this beautiful session was in charge of Jessica Gutiérrez, editor of fashion of the publication, and the images were taken by Sasha Samsonova.

These outfits from Camila Hair They invite us to have a harmonic mix in our closet of classic pieces and neutral tones, with other more colorful ones to wear in seasons like the current one.

