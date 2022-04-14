Camila Cabello turns on the networks moving her hips to the rhythm of the Charanga Habanera

The Cuban singer Camila Cabello does not forget her Cuban roots, and she demonstrated it by dancing to the purest rhythm of the Charanga Habanera.

On her Instagram account, the interpreter of “Miss” shared a video taken from behind the scenes, prior to her presentation on the famous Saturday Night Live program.

In networks, the singer usually shares her good vibes with her fans, and sends love to her followers in Cuba, a country that she has already spoken about seriously on other occasions.

However, this time, he decided to share his energy and good vibes with some of the island’s tropical rhythm, dancing to the hit “Gozando en La Habana”, which the Charanga plays together with El Chacal.

In the video, the young woman appears dancing happily, moving her hips and waist in full Latin style, something that delighted her fans on the social network.

But Camila not only carried her Caribbean roots behind the scenes, but on stage she also demonstrated her Latin power, singing a Spanish version of her song “Psychofreak”.

“We have to take advantage of that joy, connection with others and fun. Music is so much more than graphics, impressing people, or scaling how many people you reach. It is sacred and a spiritual practice (as is shaking that cu *** with your friends) ”, she wrote accompanying the video.

After her breakup with fellow singer Shawn Méndez, Camila is immersed in a new stage of her life, both personally and professionally.

Her album “Familia”, released on April 8, has been described by herself as her most personal creation.

In this material, the singer dedicated a special place to the country where she was born, and which she left when she was only 7 years old, but to which she says she hopes to return one day: Cuba.

“Lola” is one of the songs on the album, which he wrote as a result of the events of the San Isidro Movement (MSI).

As he explained in a recent interview, “the lyrics are about a girl who is incredibly smart, talented and has a lot of potential, but who can’t do anything with her talent because she lives in a country where censorship doesn’t give her opportunities.” declared.

Cabello said that for this work he had the help of Yotuel Romero, rapper and co-author of the anti-establishment song “Patria y Vida”.

“It was part of the song ‘Patria y Vida’, which pays tribute to this movement, where people protest in the streets of Cuba against the dictatorship that has existed for a long time,” he said.

Camila Cabello was born in Cojimar, and one of her greatest wishes is to rediscover her roots.

“I grew up with a Mexican dad and a Cuban mom, which made me feel in the middle. The strong bond I have with my Mexican and Cuban cultures makes me feel like I have a home and that inspires me. The more mature, the more I want to be in those places, surrounded by my people, “she said.