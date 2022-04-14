Camila Cabello reveals the real reason she broke up with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They recently announced the end of their relationship in an unexpected way, which shocked all their followers, through a peculiar publication on instagram storiesin which they confirmed that they would continue in a friendly plan.

Based on the news that also caught the attention of the press, the singer of Mexican descent recently attended the “Time To Talk” program in which he talked about the end of their relationship that was initially a surprise.

About, Camila Hair confessed that it was due to emotional problems, after little more than a year of announcing that he suffers from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

The singer detailed: “I did not have time to find out who I was outside of my career. Add to that my battles with mental health. With those toxic levels of stress I didn’t even collapse because, despite everything, kept working“.

And he related: “I felt very unstable during the quarantine. I burst into tears at least once a day… I was left alone with my anxiety and my mind. That was interfering with my relationship“.

Camila Cabello broke up with Shawn Mendes due to mental problems

Not only did the problem affect your relationship with canadianbut also reached his friends: “I was exhausted in many ways and at that moment I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I tried to continue, but it was extremely difficult.”

He also shared that in the process with your mental problemstook refuge in various activities: “I have tried different types of therapy, meditation, exerciseI changed my diet and the way I organized my time to make sure there was a balance.

When asked if she will give herself another chance at love after her breakup with Shawn Mendes, the “Havana” singer, said that for now she wants to dedicate herself to having time for herself and healing.