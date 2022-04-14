BTS: What is the reason why Bangtan does not take photos with ARMY? | K pop | idol | TDEX | | ANSWERS

btsthe South Korean boy band from k pop, has millions of followers around the world. The impact these guys are making hasn’t been seen before. The influence of Bangtan, his music and his message makes him a global phenomenon that is about to complete 9 years of career in the music industry. The members of Bangtan are ambassadors of big brands like FILA, Samsung, Louis Vuitton, etc. and have worked hand in hand with big organizations like UNICEF and the UN.

LOOK | BTS: ARMY promotes pro-voting campaign in Brazil and demonstrates once again how powerful Bangtan’s fandom is

CONSULTATION | 13 Korean Dramas You Can’t Miss In April: Our Blues, Love All Play, Sh**ting Stars, Tomorrow, And More

It is therefore logical to say that the image of these young artists is valued at millions of dollars. Despite how unattainable they may seem, the opportunity may arise by the art of fate or luck that you cross paths with one of them. It’s normal as a fan to think about asking him to take a picture with you or sign an autograph for you and your ARMY friends, but is BTS allowed to do this? Here we tell you what we know.

Bangtan Sonyeondan is represented by the entertainment agency BigHit Entertainment. This company (like many others in the industry) puts certain rules on the table before signing any contract with an artist. This type of agreement is common in the industry because the agencies invest in the training of their future artists. Those selected or trainees spend considerable time polishing their skills or learning others and finally debuting in the artistic medium.

SEE ALSO | BTS and their “cameo” in Our Blues, tvN’s new k-drama

BTS is one of the most popular and acclaimed boy bands, so they must take maximum care of their image and have a lot of security and supervision from the massive events they carry out or any other activity in public. Bangtan boys cannot agree to take photos with ARMYs so as not to reveal their whereabouts and/or places they frequent. Unless you are a celebrity it is unlikely that you will be able to get a photo with Bangtan due to BigHit’s security policies.

Below is a photo of BTS with Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars, the Silk Sonic duo:

The stars were out this week! Love to my brothers @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/gXEbmdhJbb — Dj Pee Wee (@AndersonPaak) April 3, 2022

They share this habit or precaution with the British-French star Emma Watson who declared on one occasion that she did not take photos with fans in the streets or different places unless it was a gala, event or red carpet since she respected her privacy too much. .

Western and Eastern culture converge at some points, however; Korean culture and industry is much more respectful of the artist than Western culture, so the K-ARMY respects the privacy of his idols by keeping a certain distance from his idols. Despite this, the security team cannot take the same treatment around the world for granted, nor can it condition it on culturally rooted behavior. In conclusion, for the protection and safety of the artist himself, BTS reserves the act of taking photos with ARMY since the behavior and/or reaction of each person cannot be foreseen.

Years ago, some ARMYs were lucky enough to attend record signings and fanmeetings, at these events they had the opportunity to interact closely with idols. It is also almost impossible to approach them when they are on tour or traveling abroad because they are usually guarded by their staff and security personnel and also often travel or vacation incognito.