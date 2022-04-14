Britney Spears: This is how Kevin Federline reacted to the pregnancy of the “princess of pop”

Britney Spears surprised the whole world with the news of his pregnancy a few days ago, this was one of the singer’s dreams before the end of the legal guardianship under which he was for 13 years and which included that he had to use an IUD to prevent him from having more children.

The interpreter of “Baby one more time” released the news with a confusing post on her Instagram account, where she points out that during one of her pregnancies she suffered from depression, so now she will avoid going out to be captured by the paparazzi And that takes away your peace of mind.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do”, is part of the message with which the singer reported her pregnancy.

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari. Photo: Instagram @britneyspears

The “princess of pop” announced her engagement in September last year after almost five years of relationship with Sam Asghari, 12 years her junior, and now they are expecting their first child together. Although Spears announced that she will not share details of her pregnancy on social networks, she wants to prevent the paparazzi from profiting from this stage of her life.

This is how Kevin Federline reacted

Amid the uproar over the news of Britney Spears’s pregnancy, her ex-husband, the singer Kevin Federline, He issued a statement shared by his lawyers in which he expresses his opinion about what is happening in the singer’s life.

“Kevin is aware of the statement that Britney posted on her Instagram account and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy (…) I want to extend my congratulations to Britney and Sam Asghari for the excitement of planning a parenthood together,” said attorney Vincent Kaplan.

“Obviously parenthood is one of the greatest privileges and challenges one can have and he is confident that Britney will be able to rise to the occasion.”

Kevin Federline reacts to Britney Spears’ pregnancy. Photo: Instagram @britney.spears.81

marriage between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended in the middle of a strong legal fight for the custody of their children, something that was already coming due to the scandalous way in which they began their romance because the singer had finished with Justin Timberlake and the rapper decided to end their relationship to start the other.

They married in 2004 and signed an agreement in which the singer promised to compensate Kevin Federline with $300,000 for every three years they were together. Just a year later they had their first son Sean Preston Federline and then he came into the world Jayden James.

