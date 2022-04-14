Britney Spears pauses her music, Ariana Grande intervenes (PHOTO)

Britney Spears will take a break from music and Ariana Grande intervenes on social media. But why? The details inside!

Gossip

Britney Spears today she is a free woman: finally his father is no longer his legal guardian and the singer can express herself freely through social media. Today the POP queen is pregnant with her third child, who will be born from her love with Sam Asghari. The singer, in fact, has announced that she would like to take a break from music to take back her life. Britney also had an exchange with Instagram via Instagram Ariana Grande. But what did they say?

Britney Spears takes a break from music

Britney Spears has announced that she wants to take a break from music: the pop star has clear ideas and fans will have to get over it. This is well 10 years of stop, or at least that’s his wish. Via Instagram the singer said:

I was a mother always closed at home, no one did my make-up or styled my hair. I was waiting in those dressing rooms with my father and that strange woman who was with him in every dressing room for the last 14 years of my career. thinking now of being in the same building with them gives me goosebumps. They ruined the excitement for my craft 100%. So let’s make these 10 years off! Then I have a baby who is about to arrive and this morning I was thinking ‘I’m so afraid of making a mistake, will I be caring enough?’ As a model, I had a mother who followed the Los Angeles model too much. Now she is my turn. I’ve always been judged and I’ve always been told I was wrong.

Britney Spears fans of course they were astonished in reading that the singer’s break could last 10 years, but in the end everything can change!

The intervention of Ariana Grande

Britney Spears – also via social media – also wanted to thank her colleague Ariana Grande for the gifts he gave her:

God knows I’m not a saint, but the media destroyed me the first time I became a mother. My first album came out when I was only 16 and at 24 I had my first child. I was a little girl raising two kids with 17 paparazzi cars out of the house. I didn’t know how to play the game, I didn’t even know how to do my hair or dress. I know what people were saying about me, I know from the news, people were wondering ‘what the hell are you doing?’. The media has been obscene with me. Now it’s different, I’ll try to be myself and not think too much about things. This is time for me to allow myself to think, to watch movies, to get passionate about make up, books and good conversations with friends. I start with the make-up, in fact this morning Ariana Grande gave me a package with the products of her cosmetics line. They are fantastic and I have already tried them all. Thanks Ariana, I needed some eyeshadows, how did you know?

Ariana Grande obviously replied to Britney’s post and wrote the following:

Hello queen! Know that you deserve every single ounce of love and joy this life has to offer you. Thanks for your words, I am so glad you are enjoying your gifts. I love you Britney.

