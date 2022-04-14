Britney Spears is released from her father’s guardianship after 13 years | People

Free at last from his father and his guardianship. After 13 years, Britney Spears will be able to make decisions for herself and her fortune of more than 60 million dollars (about 52 million euros). The prison in which Britney lived and the silence that surrounded her were broken in June, when the interpreter of Baby One More Time recounted before a court in Los Angeles the hell lived under the orders of his father. Jamie Spears is officially out of control of every minute and dollar of his daughter’s life. Britney Spears is 39 years old. “Free by Forty!” Exclaimed her faithful followers after hearing the sentence. She free before her fortieth birthday.

Only in July did the singer manage to hire the lawyer of her choice to give her life back. Mathew Rosengart, the chosen lawyer, declared this Wednesday after concluding the hearing with the judge that “the nightmare” is over. “It’s a good day for justice,” said Rosengart, making himself heard among the jubilant expressions of his followers. “There are those who will have to face serious accusations,” he said in reference to the singer’s family and environment, isolated by them for more than a decade.

In June, Britney Spears condensed more than 13 years of physical and psychological confinement into a 20-minute Zoom exposure. The diva said that she had not dared to take the step before because she thought that no one would believe her story. She had been tabloid fodder. Keep it up. “I thought people would make fun of me,” she then confessed, “but now I want my life back.” “Enough is enough”, said she who has never left the top of the music industry, from which she was exhibited, and in which she has been held hostage by her father.

Judge Brenda Penny has appointed an accountant on Wednesday as the temporary legal guardian of the star’s finances and has set the date of November 12 for an upcoming hearing. It was the day that Britney Spears was closer than ever to the freedom that she had been claiming for 13 years. “Your Honor, my father should be in prison,” the artist said in June, when she recounted the hell her life had been. The singer’s legal team then threatened to take legal action against the Spears family for the damage caused. The singer was not present this Wednesday in the courtroom. Her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, appeared via Zoom, along with her daughter’s attorney. Those who were there from early in the morning were her followers, those who have created a movement under the motto free britney (Free Britney).

Movements for their liberation, documentaries. A wave of protest began in 2019 when all the alarms went off. Spears wasn’t doing well, even though she claimed she was on her Instagram account. The last two documentaries prove it. They show the handling by one of the most famous fathers on the planet of a woman who was deprived of being able to make the slightest decision about her life. For the artist’s lawyer, she had to end “with the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed by her father, so that both her dignity and her most basic freedoms” would be restored.

According to the latest scandalous information -revealed in the documentary of the newspaper New York Times-, the interpreter has been under constant surveillance, even in the most private moments, as have her closest people. According to the New York newspaper, the star’s father put a security company on the payroll to control the singer and find out everything she spoke, not only in public but also in private, for example in her bedroom or in chats with her boyfriend and his children.

The hearing this Wednesday to expose the arguments about ending the guardianship before the judge was scheduled for January 28, but it has finally arrived in the fall. Spears’ father became her daughter’s legal guardian in 2008, during a period marked by the singer’s erratic behavior in which she lost custody of her children. Together with a trust, Jamie Spears has judicially supervised everything from finances to the most minuscule details of the singer’s life since she suffered a nervous breakdown before the eyes of the world.

