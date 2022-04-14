Breaking Bad actors send a funny message to Will Smith for hitting Chris Rock

They say that “For all bad mezcal”, a Mexican saying that the stars who shared credits in the series Breaking Bad: Bryan Craston and Aaron Paulknow very well, so recently they offered Will Smith and Chris Rock a bottle of mezcal for what smooth rough edges and become friends.

The above was issued by both actors, the event had just happened at the ceremony of the Oscar Awards 2020after the actors they were intercepted by the paparazzi when leaving to eat Château Marmont an exclusive restaurant located in Los Angeles Californiawhere both were questioned about the problem of their colleaguessomething that, in his opinion, can be fixed with a bottle of mezcal from Oaxaca.

And it is that, it is necessary to remember that after Craston and Paul shared credits on the series worship, for consolidate your friendship when the program came to an end, teamed up to create Dos Hombresa brand of this famous drink that they now promote at the slightest provocation.

For this reason, it is not surprising that when they were asked if the issue of Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock could be resolved during the Oscar ceremony with a bottle of his mezcal, the actors said that many issues can be settled with a bottle of Dos Hombrestheir brand of mezcal.

The video in which both gave their brief opinionon March 30 before entertainment reporters, was taken up by TMZ: “Wouldn’t it be nice if they got together and settled the matter?“, said ryan cranstonbecause he thinks that many things can be solved with a bottle and talk about what happened. Finally, Aaron Paul added that, if will and chris met to talk about what happenedthey would take care of send them a bottle of Dos Hombres.

FORMER BREAKING BAD PROTAGONISTS CREATE MEZCAL BRAND

Some months ago, Bryan Craston visited Oaxacan lands to present Dos Hombresa brand of mezcal that he created alongside his partner on set, the same one they founded after visit much of the state to find the best for everyone’s palate.

According to its official site, mezcal is “a unique blend of the best Espadín agavehand-picked from the hillsides of a small town in Oaxaca. Dos Hombres presents an attractive fragrance and a rich flavor that captivates the palate.ensuring the distinctive softness of our brand”.

Your product has earned recognition of its flavor in international competitions from New York, London, Berlin and can be obtained through their website and in some parts of Mexico and the United States.

Originally posted on The Sun of Puebla