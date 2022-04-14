Black Adam start a new batch of reshoots and its premiere remains in October

Black Adam It is one of the most anticipated feature films in the DC superhero section. It supposes the incorporation of Dwayne Johnson to the universe of Superman, Shazam and company and, as was mentioned during the reveal of the film, he will be a character that will mark a before and after since he is charged with power. In fact, he is even expected to face Wonder Woman in the future, and could do the same with Clark Kent. Although We don’t know which Man of Steel could stop The Rock.

In any case, the work suffered a small delay along with Flash either Aquaman 2 and now Warner will carry out a new batch of reshoots with the cast, as indicated by the user Atlanta Filming on Twitter, an expert on this type of film and the Hollywood industry.

Oh, while I am telling you stuff, Black Adam has reshoots soon. Still annoyed it was so damn hot the one day they were on location in Atlanta that I danced on the Chattahoochee set. Atlanta Filming (@AtlantaFilming) April 14, 2022

“ “Ah, while I’m telling you things, Black Adam will have new reshoots soon. I was annoyed that it was so hot during the day where they were filming in Atlanta and I left the Chattahoochee set.”

the future of Black Adam looks great for now in the DC universe. In addition, the feature film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a filmmaker specializing in horror and genre films who can give him a quite different approach from the rest of DC’s films. From what we have seen in the trailer, the material does not reach the dark level of Zack Snyder, but it does seem to contain more violence. And it is logical considering that Black Adam can turn a man into a skeleton in a few seconds.

Black Adam will premiere on October 21, 2022.

Source.