Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s debut in the world of superheroes will have a prequel

One of this year’s most anticipated superhero titles is Black Adam. The movie with Dwayne Johnson as the antihero/villain was originally scheduled for July of this year, but Warner Bros. modified the release schedule, so the film will only arrive by the end of the year. To make the wait more pleasant, DC Comics announced that the story will have a prequel and best of all is that will be in comics.

in the vignettes Black Adam He is a powerful being who has his origins in ancient Egypt, when he was just a slave. This slave manages to attract the attention of the sorcerer Shazam, who decides to grant him his powers. At first this man’s plans were noble, but the thirst for power changed him forever. This situation unleashes the well-known feud between Black Adam and Shazam.

Regarding Johnson’s film, the main plot remains hidden, but it is known that Black Adam will appear today and the only force capable of confronting him is the Justice Society of America (JSA), made up of hawkman interpreted by aldis hodge, Atom Smasher interpreted by Noah Centineo, cyclone interpreted by Quintess Swindell Y Dr Fate played by former 007, Pierce Brosnan.

Hawkman in the Black Adam teaser.

Taking into account that Black Adam will be presented in October, DC Comics has prepared a prequel, but not focused on the antihero, but on the heroes of the JSA. According to the site The Beat, the prequel will be named Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman Y will present two new stories. The first will focus on Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman. The second story will feature Isis, who will be played by Sarah Shahi in the film. This character, while investigating artifacts thousands of years old, discovers fragments of Black Adam’s past.

The cover of the prequel comic.

Black Adam – The Justice Society Files: Hawkman It will be launched on July 5 in physical (paper) and digital format. It is expected that with the release of the comic, the first full trailer for Black Adam will hit the web.

