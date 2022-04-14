Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson’s debut in the world of superheroes will have a prequel

One of this year’s most anticipated superhero titles is Black Adam. The movie with Dwayne Johnson as the antihero/villain was originally scheduled for July of this year, but Warner Bros. modified the release schedule, so the film will only arrive by the end of the year. To make the wait more pleasant, DC Comics announced that the story will have a prequel and best of all is that will be in comics.

in the vignettes Black Adam He is a powerful being who has his origins in ancient Egypt, when he was just a slave. This slave manages to attract the attention of the sorcerer Shazam, who decides to grant him his powers. At first this man’s plans were noble, but the thirst for power changed him forever. This situation unleashes the well-known feud between Black Adam and Shazam.

