Björk is a terrifying witch-seer in The Northman scene

This week the pre-premiere of The Northmanthe new Viking film from director Robert Eggers starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy and the very artist Björk. This production marks the return to the cinema of the Icelandic singer after 22 years without acting in a film, where she plays a mysterious seer.

Björk’s scene as The Slav Witch in The Northman (The Northman) by Robert Eggers

In these days, the first functions of The Northman. movie about a young man named Amleth, who seeks revenge for his father’s vanished kingdom (Ethan Hawke) and also save his mother (Nicole Kidman).

Likewise, it is Anya Taylor-Joy who stars in the film as Olganext to Claes Bang as Fjölnir the amleth’s uncleY Willem Dafoe What Heimir the Fool.

In this film, Björk plays a witch-seer called The Slav Witchwho plays a crucial role in guiding Amleth to carry out the revenge he has planned for honor its origins.

Director Robert Eggers co-wrote the screenplay for The Northman with the Icelandic poet Sjón. Who has collaborated with Björk on the songs play, cosmology, Oceania and several others.

The filmmaker had previously directed The Lighthouse, in which he starred Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe; and the horror movie witchstarring Anya Taylor-Joy.

Previously, Björk had starred in the film Dancer In The Dark (2000), which was directed by Lars Von Trier. Due to a bad experience on the set, the Icelandic artist decided to distance herself from the cinema.

The film will have official premiere in all theaters in Chile on April 21.

Check out the video below (via NME) of the scene where Björk marks her return to the cinema in the movie The Northman: