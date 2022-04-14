Billie Eilish will debut on The Simpsons — Rock&Pop

Billie Eilish has deeply surprised us in recent weeks, earning a Oscar Award for Best Original Song for his song No Time To Dieand singing their success Happier Than Ever at the Grammy Awards with a T-shirt of a photograph of the Late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkinsand now, the singer of the moment will have a special appearance in The Simpson.

What does Billie Eilish look like in the new Simpsons short film?

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will make their debut in The Simpson like the new celebrity guests of the series. This within the framework of an upcoming short of the animated production, which will be released exclusively on Disney Plus.

The chapter will be called When Billie met Lisa and it will premiere next april 22 on the streaming platform. In the episode, the O’Connell brothers will have their own versions simpsonized of themselves, where the duo will meet Lisa Simpson while looking for a quiet place to to be able to practice with his saxophone.

After that, Billie Eilish invites Lisa Simpson to her studio, where they and Finneas have, according to the description of the streaming service, “a jam-session something you will never forget.”

This will be the fourth of a series of short films The Simpson that are exclusively designed for Disney Plus. While other shorts have been made also for Marvel and Star Wars.

As for other streaming milestones, Billie Eilish has also partnered with Disney Plus for her concert film. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. While she along with Finneas also contributed music and their own voices to the film Turning Red.

And there is no doubt that The Simpsons have been giving a lot to pop music during his final seasons. They already partnered with urban singer Bad Bunny for their music video I wish you the bestand also introduced The Weeknd as a new guest during an episode of season 33, which It premiered in March of this year.

Check below the photography of what Billie Eilish will look like like a character from The Simpson: