Billie Eilish will appear in a short alongside ‘The Simpsons’ and we tell you how to see it

Although many things have changed in the production of The Simpson, there is still the thought in the entertainment industry that to consecrate yourself with an important figure at the world level, you have to go out with the yellow family. Throughout its history, in this series we have seen a lot of celebrities from cinema, comedy, politics and even music parade in its episodes, and now it is the turn to see one of the most important artists of the present: Billie Eilish.

For a long time now, this girl has become a key player in the music industry. Together with her brother and her producer, FINNEAS, she has created some of the biggest hits of these times and interesting albums such as her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Y Happier Than Ever. And if that wasn’t enough, she just won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the song she composed for No Time To Diethe 25th James Bond film, but he needed to appear with Homer and company.

Billie Eilish will appear in a short alongside ‘The Simpsons’

It turns out that this April 14, it was announced with great fanfare that Billie Eilish will have a very special short with The Simpsons on Disney +. This is not the first time that the “bad guy” singer has worked with the Mickey Mouse house streaming platform because, as you may remember, in September 2021 she premiered a concert within the service (HERE We tell you why you can’t miss it). However, we will see her in a little adventure that promises to be spectacular and give us epic moments.

So far they have not confirmed the synopsis of the short film, but judging by the poster that appeared on social networks, Billie will have a good time with Lisa Simpson and probably the love they both feel for music unites them but, could it be that between the two of them they compose a song mixing the voice and the saxophone? Well, that remains to be seen, but if something is clear to us, it is that the relevance of this artist who came to shake the music industry completely is enormous and with this she proves it.

Pay close attention and don’t make plans because When Billie Met Lisa, Billie Eilish’s short alongside The Simpsons will premiere on April 22 in the Disney+ catalog, so write down the date very well so you don’t miss it. And while we wait for that day to come, here we leave our talk with Billie and FINNEASwho told us about the inspiration behind their song for No Time To Diewhat it means to them to be a part of the James Bond franchise and more.