Billie Eilish responds to haters with an ironic video

billie eilish She is one of the most outstanding artists of the moment. While her career grows by leaps and bounds, the artist is in full transformation; right now is about to release the new album Happier Than Ever and as a preview we have already been able to listen to “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and the brand new “NDA”, which was released three days ago accompanied by a video clip directed by Eilish herself.

For this new proposal, the young woman has bet on a change of aesthetics also in the musical field. And, as often happens with the new facets of artists, negative criticism is often activated. The “bad guy” singer received a barrage of bad comments for her recent release and this time she decided not to keep quiet.

Through his TikTok account, he responded to one of his haters’ comments. “Is it just me or is Billie in her loser era? I mean, why does she suck now?” It was the message of a netizen. The singer decided to reply in a video in which she filmed herself in selfie mode making faces and making fun of this opinion while the melody of her new song “NDA” played in the background.

The video on the social network received more than six million likes and in the description the young woman revealed that everything she sees in that application are comments of that type. and that is why he decided to answer by confronting the haters but also making it clear that he is not influenced by hateful opinions.

Recently, Billie was involved in controversy for a racist comment from years ago, which led her to have to apologize publicly. The truth is that the more her popularity grows, these types of situations become more common, especially since her career is at its beginning and this will involve endless transformations.