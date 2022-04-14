‘Between life and death’, the film that moves young people in Ecuador

The youth film ‘Between Life and Death’ becomes a trend in Ecuador. Internet users comment on this production marked by love and melancholy.

Tender and subtle, that’s right ‘Between life and death’, the film that talks about the loves of youth.

Cascades of melancholy is what awakens this youth drama that tells us how after losing the love of his life in a tragic accident, a teenage girl begins to believe that he is sending her signals from beyond the grave.

‘Between life and death’ is among the most watched movies on Netflix in Ecuador. It tells us about a painful and irreparable fact, from which a simple but moving plot emerges.

And the young people, who still have skin-deep sensitivity to the love misadventures, They are crying their eyes out with this production.

I finished watching “between life and death”, my heart is broken #Netflix pic.twitter.com/aGoP2SMoT0 — jeymu (@jeymu_) April 11, 2022

‘Between life and death’, whose original title in English is ‘The In Between’ is directed by Arie Posin and is already among the 10 most viewed content on the planet.

After watching the movie “between life and death” pic.twitter.com/6hJGqFT43y — Pau💚 (@PauAlvarez08) April 9, 2022

Joey King is Tessa and Kyle Allen is Skylar. Both are a modern take on the old Ghost movie (with Demmi Moore and Patrick Swayze). story in which, Basically, a ghost refuses to leave his young wife alone, who in full widowhood is seduced by the dead husband’s best friend.

I don’t know if it’s because of my cuckolded moon but what I cried watching “The in between” / “Between life and death” on Netflix has no name god anyone who’s seen me would have thought I met the love of my life in a movie theater and I lost it 182 days later what a shame pic.twitter.com/ZUk7edsP70 — Tefi with H ⎊ 💚|| saw spiderman NWH 🕷 (@StephiS7) April 8, 2022

“In the end I learned that our ghosts are part of who we are and part of who we hope to be”, is the lesson that the film leaves us, reflects Internet user Quetzalli Goretty.

And if the film is attractive it is thanks to the presence of the young star JoeyKing, who, barely 22 years old, is already emerging as the successor of actresses such as Mila Kunis or Megan Fox.

Joey King has already starred in other successful films that narrate teen Romance, What ‘The kissing boot’, also available on Netflix.

Here are the best scenes from ‘Between Life and Death’:

@nella_edits I cried too much 😭 #theinbetween #joeyking #kyleallen #fypシ #fyp #tessaandskylar #romance #sad #booktoker #xyzbca #skylar #fypシ゚viral ♬ The Scientist – Coldplay

