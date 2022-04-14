Ben Affleck’s Dad Says He “Had NO Idea” About His Son’s Engagement to JLo, Reveals If He Approves of Couple’s Romance

BEN Affleck’s dad says he only read about his son’s engagement to JLo online, but he’s happy the couple is finally walking down the aisle because she’s a “special woman.”

The couple, who were engaged nearly 20 years before the singer split, are set to tie the knot once again after Ben popped the question at his home in Los Angeles.

JLo was seen sporting a sparkling green diamond before confirming the news in an emotional video last week, saying her boyfriend proposed to her while she was enjoying a bubble bath.

Ben’s father, Timothy Affleck, has now spoken of his surprise during an exclusive interview with The Sun, admitting: “I haven’t spoken to them in years, but if everything you read on the internet is true, they are having a good time. together”. .

“He is quite busy with all his new activities. He has been working a lot, which no one seems to care about. They care about romance.

“I haven’t been in contact recently, but we write to each other regularly, so that’s fine. I saw my grandchildren a few months ago.”

When asked his thoughts on Jen, 52, after she dated their son in the early 2000s, Timothy gushed over the actress and singer, saying he looks up to her and feels she’s perfect for Ben.

“I met Jennifer when they first dated,” he said. “There are many things that I admire about her, she is a very special woman.

“What I love most about her is that she did it all herself, she was educated on so many different levels, she is obviously very talented.

“She’s one of the people who really worked on it and rushed it. There was no nepotism… ‘who you know’ bulls***.

“She is very hard-working and I admire that. I think she deserves everything she gets.”

Asked how he feels about her finally becoming his daughter-in-law, he said, “That’s fine with me! I’m happy about that.

“I don’t know anything about wedding plans or anything like that. But I don’t imagine there will be a repeat of the last wedding arrangements. [when it got called off].

“The last time the media went crazy, they just went crazy and I’m sure that had an effect, it really would have an effect on anybody.

“But I imagine they can handle it better now, I hope so, Ben is getting there, he’s getting to 50.”

Timothy, 78, lives alone in upstate New York, but is still close to Ben’s mother, his ex-wife Chris Boldt, who keeps him informed of family news.

He says they’re “so happy” the loving couple is getting married again following Ben’s divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

SECOND CHANCE AT LOVE

When asked if he expected to be invited to the wedding, Timothy said, “Well, it’s always good to see my grandchildren and my son. It will be nice to see Jennifer. I hope everything goes well for them.”

To the surprise of fans, Ben and Jen rekindled their romance in 2021, after the Hustlers star broke off her engagement to cheater Alex Rodriguez.

Reflecting on their dizzying romantic journey and what makes their connection different after all these years, the Grammy winner told PEOPLE, “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we’re more experienced, we’re in different places in our lives. ». , we have children now, and we have to be very aware of those things.

Meanwhile, Ben’s father Timothy, who has battled alcohol addiction, feels his son has come a long way after his own previous stint in rehab and public mishaps.

“He’s doing extremely well,” he told The Sun. “I am very proud of him. Totally proud. And he is a great worker ».

He said he watches all of Ben’s movies and said, “It’s good to see him cover a wide range of different parts,” referencing his recent role in The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney.

But speaking of his appearance in Deep Water with his ex Ana De Armas, he admitted: “Yes, I saw that. And that’s another example of her work that stands out.

“She was pretty good too, but I’m afraid the rest of the movie needed some work. But it was a good effort and I think she probably enjoyed it.”

Timothy continued, “He’s certainly a good director as well. There is no doubt that Argo was a very well directed piece.

“He is an excellent director and writer, scripts… he has adapted some things that are really difficult to bring to the screen. I’m very, very proud of those efforts.”

