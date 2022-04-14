Bella Hadid: the double haircut for spring 2022

TOexpecting new ideas for the spring hair, Bella Hadid recovers the look shown on the cover of Pop Magazine (September 2021) with MiuMiu jacket. The haircut is a double cut in coloring strawberry blondeperfect to be recovered also for the spring 2022.

Bella Hadid, the double cut haircut

When the season changes, new hair look inspirations are urgently needed, the he knows well 25 year old supermodel who loves experimenting with hair dryers and brushes but also with colorful wigs. A strategy to find ideas? You scroll through the archive.

In her latest post, the sister of Gigi Hadid dusted off a photo taken by Alana O’Herlihy for the September 2021 cover of Pop Magazine. With the lilac jacket by Miu Miu and the red hair in contrast.

The double futurist cut scaled at two levels

The hair look in question – long and scaled on two levels in strawberry blonde – is light years away from the unforgettable hairstyles seen on Bella al Venice Film Festival and at the last Met Gala: the super sleek high chignon and the romantic pixie with the soft side tuft, in dark brown.

The cut, made by the hairstylist Evanie Frausto probably on a wig, is inspired by the looks of the collection Prada Fall 2017 created by Guido Palau. But she reinterprets it in a pop key with the bowl cut fringe from the pulled edge.

Red hair: the new strawberry shade

The graphic effect of the very long and tiled hairwho wants red hair with two clear scales stepped at the level of the chin and shoulders.

The 60s-style beauty look

The matching makeup is also impactful, recalling the Faster Pussycat of the 60s.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

With the black cat-eye bold and very nuanced and the eyebrows from make me fatal. While for the lips the choice falls on copper gloss on time pendent with the hair.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED