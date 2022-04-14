Ariana Grande’s message to victims in Manchester

Exactly four years ago, the May 22, 2017 a terrible thing happened attempt in ManchesterEngland, after one of the singer’s concerts Ariana Grande.

Through his Instagram account, Ariana Grande recalled the tragic event, and dedicated an emotional message to the victimsnaming the deceased of the attack that occurred in the manchester arenaat the end of a concert of his tour ‘Dangerous Woman Tour‘.

The singer, who had been traumatized by the incident, had dedicated weeks later a benefit concert in the same city to raise funds for the families of the victims.

“Even though the pain is ever present and our relationship with it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day throughout the year…. I know this anniversary will never be easy. Please know that I’m thinking of you today,” Ariana Grande’s post reads.

In this same story Instagramthe singer placed the names of the 22 people who died in the attack, which also claimed other 116 injured victims .

This was the message that Ariana Grande placed on Instagram, in honor of the victims of the Manchester attack | Instagram: Ariana Grande

Subsequently, Ariana Grande placed the memories of the concert ‘One Love Manchester‘, which he organized weeks after the tragic event, with the aim of raising funds for both the families of the injured and deceased, as well as for the emergency service of Manchester.

Artists such as Miley Cyrus, Little Mix, Niall Horan, Pharrel Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplayamong others, as well as Ariana Grande herself, who sang the song ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow‘, which he also launched on digital platforms to raise even more funds.

In the end, more than $14 million was raised from the event alone, which was directed to the cause that was announced.

Every year, Ariana Grande remember the terrorist attack, paying homage to the victims at every opportunity.

In addition to these publications, the singer placed a screenshot of the song ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ by Oasis, which Ariana Grande had performed with Coldplay at that concert, and with which she expresses her emotions four years after the tragedy.

