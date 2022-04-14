April 14 – Playing with Messi and Mbappé is much easier: they are two geniuses

Thursday 14 April, the sentence of the day

Playing with Messi and Mbappé is much easier: they are two geniuses.

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr. was born in Mogi das Cruzes (Brazil) on February 5, 1992. He is a Brazilian footballer, striker of Paris Saint-Germain and of the Brazilian national team.

Compared to Pele, he is considered one of the best footballers in the world. Nicknamed O ‘Ney by Brazilian fans due to the similarity with O Rei, nickname of Pele, he grew up in Santos, with whom from 2009 to 2013 he won three Paulista championships, a Brazilian Cup, a Libertadores Cup and a Recopa Sudamericana. In 2013 he moved to Barcelona, ​​where he won a Spanish Super Cup, two Spanish Championships, three King’s Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup; together with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez he was part of the most prolific trident (called MSN from the initials of the surnames) in the history of the club and of Spanish football with 364 goals. He has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since 2017, which bought him for a record € 222 million, making him the most expensive footballer ever. With the latter he won three French championships, two French Super Cups, three French Cups and two French League Cups.

With the Brazilian national team he participated in two editions of the Copa América (2011, 2015 and 2021) and two of the FIFA World Cup (2014 and 2018). In 2016, at the Rio Olympics, he dragged the national team to the first Olympic gold in its history; he also won the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup played at home. He also boasts a second place in the 2021 Copa América and in the 2012 London Olympics.

Mattia Morocco