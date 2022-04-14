Amber’s former assistant testified against the actress

During the trial that takes place this April 14 in a Virginia court, Amber Heard’s former assistant, Kate James, testified and gave her opinion about the actress.

During other trials, James, who worked for her for 3 years until 2015, stated that she suffered abuse and emotional abuse by Amber during the time she worked with her, something that she maintained again in this summons.

The woman claimed it was verbally abusivewho yelled at him, sent him abusive texts and used other forms of violence.

When asked if Amber consumed alcohol, she confirmed it, saying that she drank red wine, and the lawyers also asked her if she took medications and what kind of medications, she mentioned them and said that she was in charge of picking them up at pharmacies.

In his statements he said that Amber was a person very dramatic and used to send him text messages telling him about his state of mind.

When asked if she had seen abusive situations with Depp, she said no, that she never believed that Johnny mistreats Amber.

Netizens recalled that at the 2020 trial, James said that Amber had used her own sexual assault to make her her own.

The former personal assistant said at the time that Amber stole her harrowing story of sexual violence for her own benefit, stating that she was raped when she was 26 on a trip to Brazil and that the actor’s ex-wife subsequently “turned it into her own story” for advertising.