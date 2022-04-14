Amber Heard: why Elon Musk is one of her witnesses in the trial that pits her against Johnny Depp | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the most mediatic trials of recent times in USA has started, capturing the attention of the whole world. It is about the legal problems carried out by the actors Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppwho had entered into a relationship and a marriage that did not end well.

MORE INFORMATION: 7 Hollywood Actors Who Started Their Careers In Horror Movies

After everything said by both personalities, the two will have to meet again in the courts of Virginia in a process that is estimated to last a whole month and that will include other people as witnesses. For example, one of those who will apparently testify in favor of the actress is Elon Musk.

That the founder of Tesla has been considered as a witness by Amber Heardhas generated many questions to the answers, but for everything there is a reason, which we will try to decipher in this note, so you must read it completely to understand what is happening.

Elon Musk is an investor and founder of Tesla, who could now play a pivotal role in the trial.

WHAT IS THE TRIAL BETWEEN AMBER HEARD AND JOHNNY DEPP ABOUT?

the marriage of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It started with many illusions of both in 2015, but with time everything would have ended. She accused her then-husband of living through domestic violence hell just a year later.

In 2017 the divorce process would be completed, but in 2018 something happened that made the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor very angry. It turns out that Heard published a column in the Washington Post, in which he spoke again about everything he suffered because of the physical, psychological and sexual assaults he has experienced.

Although he did not mention a specific name as the culprit, everyone understood that it was Johnny Depp, who assumed the same thing and denied the accusations, but not only that, because then he started a lawsuit for 50 million dollars for damages, caused by everything affirmed by his ex-wife.

Amber Heard didn’t sit idly by and responded with a $100 million defamation countersuit, so there’s a lot of bread to be had.

MORE INFORMATION: Audio reveals that Johnny Depp lost part of a finger in a fight with Amber Heard

WHY IS ELON MUSK A WITNESS ON AMBER HEARD?

After the end of her marriage, Amber Heard began a relationship with Elon Muskbut their affair also came to an end, so it’s certainly odd that she now appears on the witness list for the actress.

The other party accuses Elon Musk of having launched a courtship with the actress before their divorce was decreed, so it is expected that, when it is his turn to testify, he will deny such statements and point out that that relationship began some time later.