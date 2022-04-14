Amber Heard was about to lose her role in Aquaman 2 due to conflict with Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have returned to start a new chapter in their lives, that is, the trial encouraged by the accusations of defamation that the star of Pirates of the Caribbean released in early 2019 against his ex-wife. Both have met today in Virginia to begin the legal process that will face them once again. The lives of both have not been easy since the divorce, Deep has been left out of projects and Amber Heard has earned the hatred of millions of fans. Now, new information from puck reveals that the actress was about to lose her role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Although heard had its moment of glory at the end of 2018 with the premiere of Aquaman – 73%, one of the highest-grossing movies in the DC Extended Universe, the allure didn’t last long for the 35-year-old actress. After writing an article on Washington Post, claiming to be a survivor of domestic abuse while married to Johnny, the defamation lawsuit came to her life and now the actor demands US $50 million; The team of Amber tried to pull the strings in his favor with a $100 million counterclaim and the fight has only just begun.

Regarding the intervention of heard in Aquaman 2, puck reveals that Walter Hamadapresident of DC Films, was not entirely sure about hiring the actress for the film, especially after the scandal unleashed by the London trial in 2020. Rumors shared by the media maintain that another reason was the allegedly problematic chemistry with Jason Momoa on the set, however, the main reason would be the conflict with Johnny. Amber was eventually added to the cast of Lost Kingdom but he was not in a position to demand a raise like his co-star.

The shooting of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom It ended at the beginning of the year and now fans are waiting for any news about the sequel. The previous film grossed US $1.1 billion globally, an achievement that no DCEU title had achieved before, not even Justice League – 41% or Wonder Woman – 92%. Amber Heard She is still part of the DC family and at the moment no one can remove her from her place, could the new trial change things regarding her stay in the popular superhero franchise?

For its part, Johnny Depp was left out of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets – 50% a long time ago and Warner Bros. soon found a talented replacement in Mads Mikkelsen, who for the new adventure will get into the skin of Gellert Grindelwald. This production was also in the midst of controversy not only because of Johnny Depp and his legal problems, but also because of JK Rowling’s transphobic stance confirmed in the summer of 2020. Despite the comings and goings, the presale of Dumbledore’s Secrets is already available on the official platform and opens in theaters this Thursday, April 14, will it be able to raise more than its predecessors or is it inevitably doomed to failure due to all the controversy surrounding it? The first reviews are positive and highlight the script, as well as the LGBTQ + representation achieved by the characters of Jude Law (Albus) and Mikkelsen (Gellert).

the judgment of Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp It will continue for the next few weeks and will be broadcast in the United States through the Court TV signal. Let everyone know.

