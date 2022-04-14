









Amber Heard Lawyers Focus on Johnny Depp’s Drug and Alcohol Use Lawyers for Amber Heardthe ex-wife of Johnny Deppzeroed in on the movie star’s drug and alcohol use Wednesday as they defended her from Depp’s accusations that she falsely portrayed him as a abusive husband.

Heard’s attorney, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, resumed his questioning of Depp’s older sister, Christi Dembrowskifocusing on text messages between Heard and Dembrowski from February 2014.

“Mrs. Heard says, ‘JD is out on a spree,’ and your response is, ‘Where are the kids?’ Right?” asked Rottenborn.

Dembrowski said that was correct. He also confirmed a 2014 email exchange he had with a doctor who treated Depp’s addiction to painkillers.

“Do you think your brother needed help with drugs and alcohol?” Rottenborn asked.

Dembrowski responded that she was concerned about Depp’s use of medication, but that she didn’t think he had a drug or alcohol problem in general, or romanticized drug culture.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an opinion piece published by the Washington Post in 2018 in which she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp says the article indirectly defamed him by referring to allegations of abuse Heard made in 2016. Depp denies assaulting her.

Heard’s lawyers have argued that Depp lacks credibility when he denies abusing Heard because he frequently drank and used drugs to the point of losing consciousness and not remembering anything he did.

In opening statements on Tuesday, Rottenborn said the evidence will show that Depp physically and sexually assaulted Heard on multiple occasions.

It also argued that Heard was exercising her right to freedom of expression when he wrote the article, he focused heavily on the issue of domestic violence in general.

Depp’s team claims the article is an example of “libel by implication.” In the December 2018 article, Heard wrote that “two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out.”

Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, said that’s a clear reference to a restraining order Heard filed for in May 2016, just after Depp told her he wanted a divorce, in which she claimed she had been a victim of sexual assault. physical abuse.

Both Depp and Heard are expected to testify at the trial, which is scheduled for six weeks, along with the actors. Paul Bettany Y James Franco and the tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

A seven-member civilian jury, plus four alternates, was selected Monday to hear the case.

Heard’s attorneys sought to have the case tried in California, where both actors reside. But a judge ruled that Depp was within his rights to take him to Virginia because the computer servers of the Washington Post for online editing are located in that state. Depp’s lawyers have said they filed the case in Virginia in part because the laws there are more favorable to his case.

