Amazing! Ryan Gosling could be the sixth Backstreet Boys

Now the new generations go crazy with BTS, CNCO or there are even some people who continue to cry for One Direction, but, in the 90s, the boyband that unleashed the youth frenzy, especially female, was The Backstreet Boys, an American boy band that have surpassed world levels with hit after hit. Surely if you mention your mom, your aunt or maybe your older sister, the names of Howie, AJ, Kevin, Brian and Nick are going to start screaming with excitement, because we know that wink “As Long as You Love Me” wink (it is a reference for true BSB fans). They may do so even more knowing that the actor Ryan Gosling could have been the sixth member of this popular boyband.

Without a doubt, the legacy they have built The Backstreet Boys it’s a watershed for the pop musical phenomena that dominate the charts today. The group rose to fame in 1996 when they released their first self-titled album, featuring singles such as “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” and “Anywhere for You.” The band reached its stardom with the album ‘Millennium’ which highlighted “I Want It That Way”, one of their biggest hits. From then on they became an essential part of the childhood/adolescence of the young people of that decade.

Ryan Gosling could be the sixth Backstreet Boys

The successful boyband made up of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson could have counted on their ranks the renowned Canadian actor, Ryan Gosling.

It was AJ himself who revealed that Ryan Gosling was about to become a member of The Backstreet Boysbecause both are good friends and he invited him in 1993 to participate in the project, however, although the actor went to the audition and, in fact, stayed in the band, he preferred to say “no thanks”, because he thought that the group would not be successful and because he wanted to focus on his acting career.

In 2013, the Ryan He admitted that he had been wrong with his predictions, as he used to tell his friend that they would not be successful as a boy band, since there were other much more established groups such as ‘New Kids on the Block’. Time made him see his mistake, because now they are one of the most successful male groups in the history of music at an international level.

Although his destiny could have been another, Ryan Gosling He has nothing to regret, because he had already decided on acting and it was the right decision, because now he is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood, nominated several times for the prestigious Oscar award. In the end, time put everyone in their place.