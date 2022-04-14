A Thor: Love and Thunder Action Figure Reveals a Major Change for Thor

The fourth installment of the God of Thunder has fans waiting for the first official trailer, which will surely come with the premiere of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. But in the absence of a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, well it is the official merchandising to advance information. Thanks to the action figures from the movie, an important fact about Thor is revealed.

The last time we saw the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) was in Avengers: Endgame when he left Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in charge of the new Asgard to go in search of a new purpose in your life. In this way Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxystarring in a funny scene on who has the leadershipif he or star lord (Chris Pratt)

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker