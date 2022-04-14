A Thor: Love and Thunder Action Figure Reveals a Major Change for Thor

The fourth installment of the God of Thunder has fans waiting for the first official trailer, which will surely come with the premiere of Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness. But in the absence of a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, well it is the official merchandising to advance information. Thanks to the action figures from the movie, an important fact about Thor is revealed.

The last time we saw the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) was in Avengers: Endgame when he left Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in charge of the new Asgard to go in search of a new purpose in your life. In this way Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxystarring in a funny scene on who has the leadershipif he or star lord (Chris Pratt)

Recently introduced the new line from action figures from Marvel Legends, which is based on Thor: Love and Thunder. With the presentation of these figures it was possible to know how the antagonist of the story will look, Gorr, the God Butcherinterpreted by Christian bale. Now, new photos of the packaging of these action figures anticipate that Thor has joined a new group, the Ravagers. The figure in question has the Asgardian with the powerful Stormbreaker and the detail is that he wears a Red Waistcoatthe same color they use Peter and the raiders.

Officially Thor is a Ravager.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the death of Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) leaves the group without a leader, but everything seems to indicate that the second in command kraglin (Sean Gun) follow in Yondu’s footsteps. At the end of the film both Peter and the other members of the Guardians join the group and everything seems to indicate that in Love and Thunder, Thor will be one of them. Taking this into account,It will be that the God of Thunder proclaimed himself leader as at the end of Endgame?

The art of all the figures of the new line.

Gorr’s action figure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release the next July 8. As for the Guardians, we’ll see them once again by the end of the year, when Disney+ present the Christmas specialwhich will be in charge of laying the foundations for what will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3brand new in the 2023.

