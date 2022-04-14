A powerful Cannes festival will present the new David Cronenberg, the Dardennes and Kore-eda

Great authors will be part of the official competition section of the Cannes festival, which this year celebrates its 75th edition from May 17 to 28. Veteran David Cronenberg returns with the science fiction film Crimes of the Future, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart. Iranian Ali Abbasi will be with Holy Spider; brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne will bring Tori and Lokita. The American James Gray will come with Armageddon Time and the Japanese Hirokazu Kore-eda with Broker.

Russian Kirill Serebrennikov will compete with Tchaïkovski’s Wife and South Korean Park Chan-Wook Decision to Leave. Ethan Coen will present his first solo film at Cannes. He will be with the documentary Jerry Lee Lewis and will do so in the Special screenings section, where The Natural History of Destruction, by the Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa, will also be seen. Cannes Première will feature the Italian Marco Bellocchio, who will show Nightfall and Rachid Bouchareb Nos Frangins.

American filmmakers Ethan and Joel Coen EFE

Eight female directors appear in the section A certain look, including Riley Keough -granddaughter of Elvis Presley- who signs Beast with Gina Gammell. Precisely, out of competition Elvis participates, the long-awaited biopic of the Australian director, screenwriter and producer Baz Luhrmann about the King of Rock; Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to Tony Scott’s legendary film with Tom Cruise, which will be honored on the Croissette; Three Thousand Years of Longing, by Australian George Miller; and the French Mascarade, by Nicolas Bedos and November, directed by Cédric Jimenez.

Pierre Lescure, president of the festival, and Thierry Frémaux, general delegate, have been in charge of revealing the succulent program for this 2022. After the pandemic forced the 2020 edition to be canceled and the 2021 edition to be held on summer dates, this year the prestigious contest returns again to its appointment in May. During his appearance, Frémaux reflected on the future of cinema, the health crisis and Tik Tok.

Austin Butler is Elvis Presley

After Variety claimed earlier this week, citing “two well-informed sources,” that David Lynch had a surprise Cannes premiere planned, he himself denied that claim in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.