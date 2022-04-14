A photo cannot pave the way for violence

OnlyFans is the social platform that grew up during the lockdown and on which mainly paid erotic images are posted. A choice that, some registered girls explain, can end up in the crosshairs of aggressive men the women most in difficulty. As happened to Carol Maltesi, killed by her neighbor

Pornstars. This has been one of the words most associated with the name of in recent days Carol Maltesi, killed and torn to pieces by the neighbor. Yet another femicide that has its roots in a patriarchal culture that is still dominant in our country, where instead of placing the accent on the murderer, it is often done on the victim, describing it with details aimed at discrediting it.

The “She went looking for it” this time it did not stem from a too short skirt, but from the fact that Carol Maltesi had a profile on OnlyFans, a platform for digital creators specialized above all in adult entertainment, where she can post photos or videos of herself , viewable for a fee.

Although originally the founders wanted to make it a place where anyone could get paid for their art, with the passage of time it was precisely the hard that monopolized the offer of contents, also thanks to famous faces such as singer Cardi B and actress Bella Thorne, who have started making super sexy content available to their fans.

There are also many in Italy celebrities land on OnlyFanslike the ex-girlfriend of It is not Rai Antonella Mosetti, the model and partner of footballer Kevin Prince Boateng, Valentina Fradegrada, and Malena, actress and hardcore entertainer. To follow them just subscribe with prices ranging from a few euros up to 15 per month.

“I opened the profile at the beginning of the lockdown and, in addition to being useful when live shows were impossible, it allowed me to introduce a new image of myself, less glossy and more authentic”, explains Malena, who spoke earnings of over 10 thousand euros per month. She, who has been making eros a profession since long before OnlyFansthere is no question of the narrative according to which choosing this path would consciously expose to greater risks.

“The web is full of dangers, but many more are hidden in platforms like Instagram, where identity control does not exist. In recent days I have received many hate messages, all or almost all of them came from “fake” profiles and therefore untraceable, while subscribing to OnlyFans requires showing your credit card, as it should be everywhere. Those “you deserve it” are nothing more than the fruit of a stigma that still today wants the woman who works with her beauty less deserving of esteem “, continues Malena, who, despite being among the most famous creators of this type, is certainly not the only one.

The model and actress Giulia Napolitano (in the opening photo), at the beginning of the pandemic, found herself with many jobs canceled and saw a new professional opportunity in the platform.

Continue reading the article on the issue of Grazia now on newsstands

Text by ALESSIA FERRI

In the second photo Camilla Viglianti; in the last photo Mary D’angelo