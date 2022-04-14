A Pablo Neruda tattoo, superheroes and their fight against Hollywood: all the faces of Amber Heard

Jude is a singer-songwriter who pays a surprise visit to her wealthy father, Paul, a veteran artist looking to make one last return to the stage.. The reunion sparks off – due to the unfinished business of the past and the daily friction – but it soon leads to a friendly portrait of family relationships and finding one’s own path.

It doesn’t sound like a great movie and, strictly speaking, it wasn’t received as such at the 2015 Tribeca Film Festival. But that film starring Amber Heard and Christopher Walken – first called When I live my life over again and later one more time– was of particular importance to the actress.

To interpret his character, he first took singing, guitar and piano lessons. More importantly, the film marked one of the first times she had played a role other than the sexy girl moniker, a stereotype she had assumed in films like All the boys love Mandy Lane (2006) and Machete kills (2013) or the canceled NBC channel series The Playboy Club (2011).

According to his perspective, the reason that his career took on that accent was none other than Hollywood’s own typecasting. “I’ve been in this business for 12 years or so and it’s incredibly frustrating to be trusted or given roles like this because this industry is so harsh on women, because they’re constantly asking you to choose between one of two archetypes: sexy or hot.” not. And within the ‘no’, maybe you can acquire some different traits for yourself, but they will be severely limited, ”he said seven years ago to the IndieWire portal. “I fought very hard to find roles that were not defined by their sexuality,” she stressed.

Although he had gained some notoriety thanks to movies like Pineapple Express (2008) and zombieland (2009), until that moment his name populated the headlines mainly because of his life off screen. It was during the filming of the film. Diary of a seducer (2011) who met Johnny Depp, a story where he played the love interest of the character played by the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Their respective breakups – she with the photographer Tasya van Ree and he with the French model and singer Vanessa Paradis – and the subsequent beginning of their relationship generated more stir than any impact of the film in which they shared the poster. They married at the beginning of 2015 in an intimate ceremony, the same year that Heard made public that she had tattooed a verse in honor of her relationship with Depp: “I love you as certain dark things are loved between the shadow and the soul”, was written on his back, appropriating a part of sonnet XVII of One hundred love sonnetsby Pablo Neruda.

But the relationship faded with the same intensity. After 15 months of marriage, the actress filed for divorce, along with requesting a restraining order for alleged assaults by the actor. The process culminated at the beginning of 2017, but since then the communicational and judicial confrontation between the two has not ceased.

After losing a libel suit in 2020 against the British newspaper The Sun (which presented him as a “wife beater”), the protagonist of The Scissorhanded Man He initiated a similar action against his ex-wife for a 2018 article in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence. That offensive since this week has them in Virginia starring in a boisterous trial, where their testimonies will be required as well as those of other actors (James Franco, Paul Bettany) and the billionaire Elon Musk, Heard’s partner for a year after their separation.

At trial in Virginia. Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP

In the midst of the hurricane, the actress fastened a role that has consolidated her in Hollywood: she was signed to play Mera in League of Justice and in Aquaman. Jason Momoa, the actor behind the titular superhero, has praised her for how she worked in the first part. “I really assumed she would complain. I complain, moan and cry more than her. She was a soldier,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in the run-up to the blockbuster’s million-dollar debut.

Meanwhile, Depp’s followers mounted a campaign for him to be fired from the saga, denouncing an alleged disparate treatment, because the same studio (Warner Bros.), asked the actor to leave the third installment of fantastic animals after losing his trial in England. In a countersuit filed in September 2020, Heard blamed her ex-partner for those attacks, claiming her performer and her crew “orchestrated a false and defamatory smear campaign.” Finally, the complaints were not heard and she participates in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomset for next year.

And he continues to develop his work as an activist, a role that he duplicates with his work in front of the cameras. “Hollywood is the one that takes the longest to change. Ironically, it is presented as a bastion of progressive ideals, and yet the reality is that it is the exact opposite,” she shot back in 2019. “It is deeply risk-averse and reliant on maintaining the status quo.”