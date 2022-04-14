A Marvel Studios Star Reveals He Almost Became Ben Affleck’s Batman

After the success of the trilogy of The Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan, Warner Bros. began to pave the way for a new Batman and he did it with Zack Snyder. Within the universe that Snyder created, Ben Affleck was chosen as the new Gotham Justice. He now he comes to light that a renowned actor and main antagonist in the Marvel Universecould have become Batman.

Snyder His universe began 2013 with Man of Steel, featuring henry cavill like the new superman. Three years later the director came up with a sequel entitled Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice. This film, in addition to having Cavill back, featured Ben’s debut as the new Hood. From that moment Affleck became the titular herohaving several appearances, until reaching The Justice League of 2017, a film that was not up to DC’s greatest heroes, but in 2021 he had his revenge thanks to Snyder.

The fun fact is that before Ben became Batman, Snyder had in mind Josh Brolin. The actor has participated in a large number of successful films, including the Infinity Saga from Marvel Studioswhere he played the relentless Thanos. Brolin was recently a guest on Happy Sad Confused, Josh Horowitz’s podcast. During the chat, the 54-year-old actor recalled that he auditioned to be Batman. Josh highlighted the casting as something interesting and that if he had gotten the role, he would have given life to an older and mainly more violent vigilante. The truth is that Snyder himself was interested in the idea of ​​having Brolin, but he ended up choosing Ben.

Josh as military man Gurney Halleck in Dune.

“That was interesting for me (casting Batman). That was his (Zack Snyder) decision, not mine (not to stay). Again, because, like something that is set to not work at all or to work on the fly. I like those odds. I like to play with those odds. I’m like ‘am I the guy who’s going to make everything fail?’ By the way, who didn’t strike me as bad, but you know, you talk to Clooney and he keeps joking about it. It wasn’t his fault. He loves the nipple prank and that was it Joel. But, you know, he didn’t do anything wrong,” Brolin recalled.

“That was before Deadpool 2. It would have been older, rougher, for lack of a better word. Honestly it would have been a fun deal and maybe I’ll do it someday when I’m 80”, finished the actor.

Brolin as the Mad Titan

While it would have been more than interesting to see Brolin’s version of Batman, Snyder did a great job sticking with Ben Affleck. The actor managed to convey the idea of ​​a much more mature Batman, with few fleas and who is not afraid to face the Kryptonian.

leave us your message with your opinion either commentary about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!