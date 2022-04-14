A Genius: Robert Downey Jr. Helped Land One of the Biggest Roles at Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. was in charge of starting the MCU by becoming Hombre de Hierro. The actor lit the spark that triggered the stories of all the heroes of the Marvel. Now an anecdote arises that exalts the figure of Robert, and that is that the actor was in charge of giving him the final push for the hiring of the Captain AmericaChris Evans.

With Hombre de Hierro (2008) there was a lot of skepticism about the figure of Robert. The actor came from various personal problems and this made the studio hesitate to hire him as Tony Stark. Jon Favreau, director of the film, was essential for the hiring of Downey Jr. to become effective. The actor reversed all these doubts when they saw him on screen as the hero.

With Robert turned into Iron Man and the profits coming in in bulk, Marvel Studios began to lay the foundations to create the MCU. Now more heroes were needed, so the company went on the hunt for stars. After The incredible Hulk (2008), they decided to take the step to bring the first Avenger, the Captain America.

Is the MCU pictured without Robert and Chris?

The one chosen for this role was Chris Evans and it’s hard to think that another actor could have become Cap. Now thanks to The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universeit comes to light that Robert Downey Jr. gave the necessary push for Marvel Studios to hire Evans.

According to the CBR site, the producers Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard they already had Sebastian Stan in their sights to become the Cap, but the producer Joel Silver he insisted that Chris Evans be given a chance. Feige and Broussard were dubious as Evans had turned down the offers, thankfully Robert ended up convincing his friend and future work colleague for him to accept the deal.

It is public knowledge that Marvel Studios tried to convince Evans several times, but given the actor’s refusals, they saw other stars like John Krasinski, Wyatt Russellwho would later become USAgent Already sebastian stanalso know as Winter Soldier.

The offer from Marvel Studios was a large number of films such as Cap, this somewhat intimidated Evans, so he began to decline offers, until Robert ended up ordering her ideas. The result was the best they both shone in his solo films and they shone even more when it was time to team up.