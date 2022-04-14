A Genius: Robert Downey Jr. Helped Land One of the Biggest Roles at Marvel Studios

Robert Downey Jr. was in charge of starting the MCU by becoming Hombre de Hierro. The actor lit the spark that triggered the stories of all the heroes of the Marvel. Now an anecdote arises that exalts the figure of Robert, and that is that the actor was in charge of giving him the final push for the hiring of the Captain AmericaChris Evans.

With Hombre de Hierro (2008) there was a lot of skepticism about the figure of Robert. The actor came from various personal problems and this made the studio hesitate to hire him as Tony Stark. Jon Favreau, director of the film, was essential for the hiring of Downey Jr. to become effective. The actor reversed all these doubts when they saw him on screen as the hero.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker