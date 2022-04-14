9 sci-fi movies to watch on Netflix while ‘Avatar 2’ arrives

the canadian james cameron takes his time to tackle his next film projects since achieving inconceivable success with titanica (1997), a film that became the highest grossing in history until being unseated by Avatar (2009)also his, and that equaled Oscar in number to Ben Hur (1959) before The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003).

The director is supposed to Risky lies (1994) was developing his first feature film about the planet Pandora until he was satisfied with motion capture and digital animation technology. And, for the same reason, with Avatar 2whose premiere is scheduled for next decemberyou’ve preferred to slow down to achieve the same visual realism you want underwater.

“Part of my focus on the second movie is going to be on creating a different setting, a different setting for Pandora,” James Cameron said in April 2010 to Los Angeles Times. “I’m going to focus in pandora’s ocean, which will be just as rich, diverse, crazy and imaginative, but without being a tropical jungle. I am not saying that we will not see what we have seen before, but that we will see more.”

20th Century

Netflix movies to liven up the wait for ‘Avatar 2’

While you await the theatrical release of Avatar 2not to mention the other three sequels that the North American filmmaker has planned until 2028, we suggest a fewthe feature films of Science fiction which is well worth watching on Netflix. Although the original about the Na’vi, as much as the sequels or Aliens: The Return (1986) and the aforementioned titanicayou can find them on Disney +.

Science fiction by Steven Spielberg and James Cameron himself

For starters, another from James Cameron: Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), with which the Canadian surpassed its predecessor (1984) thanks to a suitable twist on the antagonist who was the character of Arnold Schwarzenegger, an improved show of action and without some implausibilities that the other suffered, iconic scenes for moviegoers and the curious villain of Robert Patrick.

Although it is not among the most valued by Steven Spielberg’s critics, the truth is that War of the Worlds (2005) a greyhound does not miss it. This adaptation of the book by the British novelist HG Wells (1898), is not only capable of keeping us in iron tension throughout its footage, with a prodigious visual planning, but it even manages to give us goosebumps on Netflix.

paramount

2009 was a great year for the ‘Avatar 2’ genre

In 2009, for what interests us, it was not only released Avatarbox office glory and brilliant sci-fi adventure. star trekthat kind of reboot signed by JJ Abrams, was preceded by an overwhelming trailer that was not misleading: the tenth film of space opera with the ship Enterprise is among the most interesting, entertaining and breathtaking in the saga.

Then came the transfer to the small screen with the Damon Lindelof miniseries for HBO (2019), but Zack Snyder was the first who wanted to dare with Watchmenthe film based on the renowned comic book by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons (1986-1987) with which, due to its usual stylistic manners and its beautiful baroque images, it achieved a proposal that hypnotized viewers.

Y District 9also on Netflix, is a good example that allegories don’t have to be old-fashioned if they’re clever. remake of his own short Alive in Joburg (2005), this thriller Neill Blomkamp’s sci-fi thriller brings smiles to our faces with its initial satire and maneuvers into stunning action and, without warning, even poignant dramatic moments.

paramount

Three other adaptations and a Spanish surprise on Netflix

The concepts of Avatar They are not particularly disturbing. Contrary to those of destinythe film with which Michael and Peter Spierig (2014) translate the story “—All of you, Zombies—” by Robert A. Heinlein (1959) into the seventh art and leave us stunned due to the juicy time travel plot that unfolds and, above all, the inconceivable surprises it entails.

And this list cannot miss two contributions from Denis Villeneuve, a compatriot of James Cameron. First, The arrival (2016), an exciting adaptation of a story written by Ted Chiang and entitled “The story of your life” (1998); and then, blade runner 2049 (2017), sequel to Ridley Scott’s iconic film (1982), based on the novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?by Philip K. Dick (1968), and at the same height.

But, if there’s one awesome Netflix recommendation that should be included here, that’s it. The holea very unique contribution from Bilbao’s Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia (2019) that prevails between bewilderment and shock, which was being talked about for weeks after being launched on the platform and that Vincenzo Natali, director of Cube (1997), for their common points. Not to miss it.

Zentrope



