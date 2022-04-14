6 alternatives for health professionals

If you are currently about to finish your university studies in the medical area, you should know that there are other alternatives outside of the most famous medical exam in Mexico: the ENARM 2022.

From teaching to research, as a health professional you have multiple options that can improve your source of income.

Next, we present you 6 work alternatives for doctors outside and BEYOND ENRM 2022in order to broaden your criteria regarding your profession.

6 work alternatives for doctors outside AND BEYOND THE ENARM 2022

1. EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

Physicians are likely to begin to perform more leadership in health systems in the future. Some research has indicated that physician-run hospitals work better.

A physician’s unique background is a great asset in executive positions such as chief medical officer (CMO), Executive Director (CEO) and Chief Integration Officer (CIO). These roles are great options for people who want to perform changes at the institutional level. But keep in mind that you may need training beyond medical school.

2. MEDICAL ADVICE

Some doctors find it more rewarding to help other doctors get better at their jobs. Many coaches focus on improving workplace communication and patient satisfaction. But that only scratches the surface of the services they could provide.

Medical trainers specialize in prevent burnoutimprove time management, career transitions, and more.

3. MEDICAL INSURANCE

Some doctors enjoy clinical work, but find that they want to take a more active role in making health care affordable.

“Working in managed care administration can provide you with an avenue to improve health care payment models,” says Dr. Stacy. He also adds that it is equally good for physicians who value evidence-based medical practice.

4. EDUCATION

Patient education is often a crucial part of a doctor’s job. But if teaching is your true passion, you might consider making it your full-time job. To teach medical-related college courses (think biological sciences) is an option. You could even be a member of the medical school and participate in the education of the next generation of doctors.

5. WRITING AND MEDICAL COMMUNICATIONS

You don’t have to start your own medical blog to find writing opportunities. The medical communications companies they need great writers who can convey information to a variety of audiences. Freelance writing is another option, a good option for doctors who want to keep a side job full time.

6. CONSULTANCY

One of the best things about going into consulting is that there are many avenues. Are you a business expert? Do you have a knack for managing finances? There are opportunities for each area of ​​specialization. Consulting firms often offer full time jobs and independent contractor roles. So think about which option would be the best for you.

