5 marketing strategies you need to learn from Fortnite

One of the most popular video games in the world, Fortnite may not be the first thing a marketer thinks of when creating a digital marketing strategy. However, the incredible success of this game makes it a good channel to promote yourself, thanks to its freemium approach, content marketing or passive user remarketing. In this article we are going to explain the best marketing strategies we can learn from Fortnite. Keep reading!

It may interest you: Master in digital marketing

Video Webinar: How to analyze your competition’s digital marketing Download

Evolution of the Fortnite marketing strategy

First of all, for those who don’t know the game, Fortnite is a multi-experience world. Released in 2017 by Epic Games, it is an online third-person shooter game. It has two game modes: Save the World and Battle Royale.

Fortnite: Battle Royale was released in 2017 after its production company realized that the previous version (Fortnite), which had a $40 entry fee to download, was not as popular as other free-to-play multiplayer games.

In that version of Fortnite, four players teamed up to win in an apocalyptic world. Since that game was not as successful as expected, Epic Games decided to investigate why the competition was doing better. They analyzed why their interactive content was less engaging for users.

The production company realized that the most successful game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, was much more popular because it was free. On the other hand, an intriguing scenario followed where a hundred players battled it out in the survival game until only one remained. So Epic Games simply copied the concept and started one of the most successful gaming stories today.

The marketing strategies we can learn from Fortnite

Since then, Fortnite: Battle Royale has become a highly addictive game and a role model for creating a brand marketing strategy. Do you want to know what techniques apply? Take note!

1# Freemium Content

The first lesson we can learn from Fortnite’s marketing strategy is that nothing builds a good user base like free content. For this reason, the remodeled Fortnite offered its fans or what they were really looking for: a good user-friendly experience combined with free access to the game and its features.

Being free, it can reach anyone. This allowed them to build brand loyalty and fans. When there is a free video game, for example, children do not have to ask their parents to buy it, which in most cases is a glass ceiling.

In this sense, it is necessary to know how to respond to the needs of buyers. In fact, when the youngest users realized that it was free, they ran to play.

Soon, the company realized that the freemium approach had to be supplemented. Therefore, they offered fans the ability to purchase upgrades and other gameplay options, such as better and more powerful weapons, exchanging coins, etc. They even introduced V-Bucks, in-game currency that could be exchanged for any currency on the market.

2# Word of mouth

The power of referrals and word of mouth is undeniable and every marketer has to think about leveraging it when launching a marketing strategy. The key is to try to create buzz around the brand’s product among followers.

The objective? Get everyone talking about it. This will create a powerhouse for our content marketing.

In the case of Fortnite, players who enjoyed playing it decided to recommend it to their friends and acquaintances. Even adults were discussing Fortnite with their peers at work and thereby drawing others into its alluring attraction.

Players could enjoy the support of their peers and did not have to play alone online bragging about their achievements to anonymous players on the web. Over time, Fortnite built a strong user base in whose ranks you could find many popular celebrities and influencers.

3# Influencer Marketing

In line with the previous point, another good action of the Fortnite marketing strategy is the inclusion of influencer marketing or influencer marketing. Having influencers and famous fans of the brand in the marketing plan helps them tremendously in generating better product awareness.

For example, in addition to celebrating victories on the soccer field, many famous soccer players have also bragged about their Fortnite victories on social networks, such as Zlatan Ibrahimović, Mesut Ozil or Sergi Roberto.

4# Good content marketing

Fourth, when you have influencers, celebrities, viral dances and likes on social media, automatically too you have a good source of content for content marketing strategy.

The key is to be creative and look for inspiration. For example, Fortnite uses its famous followers as its brand ambassadors on social media. Organize challenges and tournaments with them. In this sense, investigate the possibility of creating a content hub on the web where you post intriguing content that will attract more fans.

In the case of Fortnite, Epic Games has hosted many virtual in-game concerts where Travis Scott and Drake attracted millions of fans. YouTuber Ninja was also used as a brand ambassador. Everyone who was interested in gaming wanted to learn Ninja’s tips and tricks to be unbeatable in Fortnite.

In addition to that, the production company supported the YouTube channel Typical Gamerplays, which they transformed into a popular content hub with news and tips from the world of Fortnite. But also, to make headlines in the newspapers and other media, they organized their world cup of games in which they awarded a 15-year-old player from Pennsylvania the largest prize in the history of eSports in the amount of 3 million dollars.

5# Remarketing Strategies

Despite all these good Fortnite marketing practices, they did not stand still, they decided to go for more. Specifically, they looked to improve the user experience and see how to make their content marketing even more impactful.

They noticed that many players had logged out of the game after a while. LThe repetitiveness of the game and the same battle map eventually exhausted the excitement of the fans, bored them and they decided to leave. So they considered the following: how to reactivate those passive players? Response: with a good remarketing strategy that includes special events.

For example, one remarketing solution was the Fortnite x Batman event, during which players could get skins of superheroes from the popular Batman film franchise. In addition, players could battle with their gaming skills in the dark world of Gotham City, which was populated by previously inactive players who could renew their enthusiasm for Fortnite and enjoy themselves in a totally new and revamped setting.

What did you think of this article about the successful example of Fortnite marketing? Leave your comments and share!

And if you want to become an expert in digital marketing, train with our Master in digital marketing. You will learn to design digital marketing strategies, optimize traffic attraction, improve conversion and user experience, developing your analytical capacity to interpret data and improve the process. We will wait for you!