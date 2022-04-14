150 years ago the ship that not even God could sink sank

Although the love story of Ross and Jack on the Titanic and its tragic end and debated about whether the protagonist would have been saved from drowning if Ross had allowed him to get on the board on which he floated are part of the imagination of director James Cameron , the truth is that many of the scenes recreated in the 1997 film did occur. Just between the night of the 14th and the dawn of April 15, in 1912, the boat collapsed that its owner declared that not even God could sink. The Titanic capsized on her maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York, United States, after colliding with an iceberg. About 1,500 people died (the data is not yet exact) of the 2,208 who were on board, in one of the largest shipwrecks in history. Cinema The cinema has produced many films about this tragedy, but none with the success of James Cameron’s in 1997. According to the Sensacine portal, titanicawhich won 11 Oscars, is the third highest-grossing film in history, behind Avatar Y Avengers Endgame. Other productions about the ship that were shot were The sinking of the Titanic (1953) and The last night of the Titanic (1959). These are four myths about what really happened and what was narrated in James Cameron’s film

1. Not even God sinks it Although in James Cameron’s film it is the captain of the ship Edward Smith (played by Bernad Hill) who affirms that it was mathematically impossible for the Titanic to sink, the journalist and historian Néstor Armando Alzate, a student of this tragedy, says that it was Bruce Ismay, owner of the White Star Lines shipbuilding company, who stated that “not even God could sink it,” that the vessel was unsinkable given its characteristics and advanced technology. He based his statement on the fact that the Titanic had compartments that could be filled with water in the event of a collision and that would prevent the shipwreck. In the film, the captain additionally dismissed the size of the block of ice with which the ship hit, saying in response to the crew’s warning that it would have to be seen with the naked eye of that size. In the end it was not God who sank the Titanic, but a monumental iceberg in the middle of the sea 2. Real vs. fictional characters While Ross (Kate Winslet) and Jake (Leonardo DiCaprio) are fictionalized by writer-director James Cameron, several of the production’s supporting characters actually died in the sinking. Among them are Margaret Brown, Edward John Smith and Thomas Andrews, played by Kathy Bates, Bernard Hill and Victor Garber, respectively. Margareth was a first-class passenger (who establishes a complicit relationship with Ross in the film), while Thomas was the ship’s designer and Edward John the captain. Also appearing in the film are Bruce Ismay (owner) and several of the passengers who were in first class, as well as the conductor of the orchestra. The legend says and in the film it is recorded that the musicians remained on deck, in an attempt to keep the morale of the passengers high. None of them survived and they became heroes. The presence of the musicians until the end was certified by several of the survivors, confirmed Paul Louden-Brown, of the Titanic Historical Society, in an interview with the BBC newspaper. Louden-Brown worked as a consultant on the James Cameron film. In total, in the film they mention 14 characters who were really on the ship.