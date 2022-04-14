110 years after the Titanic: what is the price of traveling and seeing the remains of the most famous ship in history? | London Blue Marble | James Cameron | EC Stories | Narration | tdex | revtli | ANSWERS

It was on April 14, 1912 that the colossal titanica sank into the depths of the sea to later become a phenomenon thanks to the homonymous tape of james cameron. Spotted only by high-tech equipment, a company from the United Kingdom, for four years, has played with the possibility of seeing the remains of the impressive ship. How much does it cost to travel and appreciate what remains of the most famous ship in the world? here the story.

Before delving into the bottom of the sea where the immense ship lies, you have to delve into its unique history. What would be one of the most impressive means of transportation on the planet, titanic as its name suggests, left Southampton bound for New York; however, two hours after her departure, she would stagnate at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

That yes, although this fact seems simple, fiction helped to immortalize this historical passage by the hand of james cameron and his homonymous tape to the ship. With Leonardo Dicaprio like Jack Dawson and Kate Winslet like Rose DeWitt, drama, romance and catastrophe were assured. The answer? 11 statuettes from 14 nominations at the 1998 Oscar Awards.

Returning to the subject in question, the idea of ​​being able to dive into the Atlantic in search of what remains of the colossal ship that, according to lines of fiction, “Not even God could sink it” -although there was never talk of an iceberg-. Shortly after the 110th anniversary of the accident, this has been possible for four calendar years.

They owe everything to the British company London Blue Marble, which offers trips to navigate on the deck of that 269-meter-long ship. Of course, being the luxury that one can afford on that journey, the price represents the essence of that ostentation: each ticket costs 97,400 euros, no less.

Why the desire to know where the Titanic is sunk? Since Robert Ballard and his team discovered the location of what was left of the huge ship, added to what Hollywood did for her, it has created an urgency to want and above all live the experience of being close to him.

In addition to the fact that the bacteria will do the same by devouring the structure of the ship, it is estimated that, in one or two decades, this will disappear completely. In this way, at 3,821 meters below the surface of the Atlantic, the most famous example of how nature finds a way to prevail over any human creation would be lost forever.

For this reason, Blue Marble wants to ensure the experience of an eight-day trip from Newfoundland, Canada, to the depths of almost 4 thousand meters where the original Titanic is located; all aboard a submarine built with titanium and carbon fiber. “It’s a once in a lifetime experience”, assures the British company. According to them, they add that far fewer people have been there than in space or Everest.