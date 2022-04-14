10 Fun Details From Disney Movies – CINEMABLEND

Touches of humor, jokes or pranks, that you may not have noticed, that make the studio’s animated films even more fun.

A rooster trying to swallow a stone, an Inhuman Resources service, underwear with the colors of The Incredibles or even a llama-shaped cactus. From The emperor and his follies until zootopiapassing by Vaiana Y Ratatouille. We go back through Disney and Pixar animated movies to look at those little details that make them even more fun.

red and black briefs





In Ratatouille when Linguini looks for a place to hide Rémi to take him to the kitchen, he briefly thinks about putting him down his pants. The opportunity to see that the young apprentice of Chef Gusteau, without a doubt superhero fanwears underpants with the colors of The incredibles.

impersonations of genius





the great genius of Aladdin is without a doubt one of the funniest characters in Disney history. Thanks to the exceptional improvisations recorded by Robin Williams, he tells an average of one joke per second. Among these countless gags, the most observant will have fun trying to find all the imitations of personalities that the Genius proposes. In the image above these lines, you will surely recognize Arnold Schwarzenegger, but he is not the only one: Robert de Niro, Jack Nicholson, Peter Lorre or even Groucho Marx.

“Achilles heel!”





At the beginning of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Captain Phoebus, back in Paris, asks his horse Achille to put his rump on a somewhat presumptuous guard. In the original version of the movie, he then throws: “Achille, heels!” (“Achilles heel!”). A clever little reference to the famous Achilles’ heel from Greek mythology, which unfortunately could not be reproduced in the French version.

mucus





If you stay until the last seconds of the credits of Frozenyou can read a funny little message, written in reference to one of Kristoff’s lines in the film. “The views expressed by Kristoff in the film and that all men eat their boogers are his own and do not reflect the views of The Walt Disney Company and the directors.”

llama-cactus





At the beginning of The emperor and his follies To avoid having to swallow the potion that turns people on fire, evil Yzma discreetly pours the contents of her drink onto the cactus right next to her. While she sports a completely conventional appearance at the beginning of the scene, the plant suddenly takes the form of a flamelike Kuzco a few seconds later.

inhuman resources





In SA monsters When an employee has a question about his payroll or seeks reimbursement for a professional expense, it is to “inhuman” (and non-human) resources who should be addressed. This is how you can see it in the image above these lines, which is shown by the sign attached to this door. Quite logical in a world populated by monsters…

mini ladybugs





the universe of cars populated only by cars, we won’t be surprised to notice that instead of the bugs that traditionally gravitate around, the neon lights buzz with little… ladybugs. An obvious reference to the famous volkswagen caralready honored by Disney in other studio films.

Let it go





zootopiaDisney’s 55th animated classic released a few years after Frozen, contains many nods to her famous older sister. One of the funniest comes when bunny girl Juddy Hopps in Chief Bogo’s office asks to be “a real cop.” Her superior then replies, clearly referring to Elsa’s famous song: “Life is not a musical where you feel liberated, surrendered…”

A little joke that went even better in the original version of the film, where Bogo tried to discourage the rabbit by telling him to let go of him: “Let him go!” (i.e. the original title of Elsa’s famous song).

pirated dvds





Also in zootopia when Juddy Hopps and Nick Wilde interrogate a weasel near the end of the film. The latter is busy illegally selling cartoon DVDs. Everyone will have recognized hijacked versions of previous Disney films on the covers of these movies. So Big Hero 6 became Pig Hero 6 Y Rapunzel became Wrangled.

The rooster and the rock





“I’m intrigued by this chicken that eats stonesthere”, asks an elder of the town, at the beginning of Vaiana, watching Hei Hei swallow a stone. The stupid bird will repeat his futile attempt a little later in the film, when he tries to bite off the finger of the demigod Maui, played by Dwayne Johnson. After having tried to eat a pebble (in English, “a rock”), Hei Hei will try to eat… The Rock.