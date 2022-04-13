Zoraida Gómez assures that her brother Elezar Gómez has changed

After being in prison for five months eleazar gomezfor alleged family violence and violence towards Tefi Valenzuelahis sister Zoraida Gomez revealed that the actor is trying to be a better person every day.

It was through the morning show ‘windowing‘, where the actress finally decided to talk about her brother’s controversy, which had been a recurring theme during the press interviews, asking her how the singer’s life is going after being in prison.

“I am happy because I have seen him very changed, I have seen him eager to do new things, positive things; to continue with his music and with his projects and that is what leaves me alone, as a sister, ”she assured.

He also added that he has had the courage and courage to get ahead, so he fights not to get depressed and not let people’s comments affect him, so he has decided to focus on resuming his career:

“I deeply admire him for the courage he has to get ahead, for the desire he has, for the energy he manages in any situation,” he explained.

“I have seen him throughout our lives, that very, very strong things have happened to us, and he always has a very positive and very proactive attitude,” he added. “I’m so glad there’s no depression issue or anything like that,” she continued.

Finally Zoraida Gomez She wanted to put an end to the questions and scandals about the issues that happen within her family, saying that it is not her place to speak on the subject: