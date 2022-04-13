your first step to freedom

Britney Spears (40) has strongly embraced this new stage of her life. Last November, a judge decreed the end of the legal guardianship exercised by her father, and the singer, at last, was free to decide on her present and her future, something that she had not been able to do for 13 years. . In the middle of the judicial process, she already explained to the judge that one of her wishes was to become a mother again, something that was beyond her possibilities while her father continued to have control, among other things because he had forced her to put an IUD – an intrauterine device – to prevent pregnancy. With freedom, the desire to make plans has filled her social networks and her life, and the long-awaited pregnancy has also arrived.

The artist has communicated to her 40.4 million followers on Instagram that she is expecting a child with Sam Asghari, 13 years younger than her and who has been her partner for five years. Spears already has two boys, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline.





The artist refers to Asghari as her husband, although they have never reported that they were married

“I lost a lot of weight on the trip to Maui and now I’ve gained it back. I thought ‘wow, what happened to my belly?’, and my husband said, ‘It’s just that you’re pregnant of food, so I took a pregnancy test and… well… I’m pregnant… four days later I was much more noticeable, if there are two in there my head goes!” Spears writes in an extensive publication in his profile accompanied with the image of a cup of coffee and some flowers.

The artist has been referring to Asghari as her husband for some time, although at no time have they reported that they have married, which would mean the third marriage for the interpreter of B. aby one more time and the first of him. They did announce their engagement last September and after Donatella Versace would design the wedding dress.

Britney Spears and her partner, Sam Asghari, AFP

The model and personal trainer of Iranian origin, who turned 28 in March, has already spoken about his upcoming fatherhood on his Instagram. “Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship full of love and respect,” he writes, accompanying his words with a watercolor of a family of lions. “Fatherhood is something I’ve always looked forward to and I don’t take it lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do,” he adds. The two met in 2016 when they co-starred in the music video for the song. slumber party .





Britney Spears has also said that she wants to experience her pregnancy away from public scrutiny and that she doesn’t want to be photographed. She in her cryptic post says that she won’t get out of it much during her pregnancy to prevent paparazzi from taking pictures of her. She has advanced that she wants to avoid the “perinatal depression” that she suffered in her previous pregnancies, an experience that she has assured was terrible.

“When I was pregnant I had a depression… I must say it’s horrible. Women did not talk about it then… Some considered it dangerous for a woman to complain about it with a baby inside her… Thank God that we no longer have to keep that pain a secret, “shares the star, who ensures that You will do a lot of yoga during the process.

Followers of Britney Spears and the FreeBritney movement showed their support in court in 2021 PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The pop star’s guardianship began in 2008 after a mental breakdown and led to parental control that restricted his personal and professional life even in the smallest decisions of his life. The singer was legally separated from her two children for eight years, from 2007 to 2015, during which time the children were in the custody of her father, rapper Kevin Federline, whom Britney married in 2005.





Both boys have stayed away from the public eye, but last year some photos and videos were revealed in which it can be seen that Jayden is interested in music, like his parents. Then his mother would write: “So bittersweet to see them grow old…why can’t they be babies forever? They will always be mine.”

Now that she has regained her independence and control of a fortune of around 60 million dollars, Britney Spears will finally be able to make her wish to have another baby come true.